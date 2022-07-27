Home » Investing Articles » Will there be a 2023 Rolls-Royce dividend?

Will there be a 2023 Rolls-Royce dividend?

As a shareholder in the aircraft engine maker, our writer considers what the prospect of a 2023 Rolls-Royce dividend could mean for his investment choices.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

Until several years ago, one of the attractions of owning shares in Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) was the engineering firm’s dividend. But at the moment it remains cancelled. Could the Rolls-Royce dividend make a comeback next year – and is that enough reason for me to buy more shares in the company?

Rolls-Royce dividend outlook

There are a couple of reasons why there is no Rolls-Royce dividend being paid at the moment.

The first reason is that the company is contractually not allowed to make such payments. During the pandemic, it borrowed money to boost its liquidity. As part of that deal it agreed to certain terms, including not paying dividends until the end of 2022. It may be able to restart payouts in 2023, but that depends on it meeting certain criteria. Those criteria are known to Rolls-Royce and its lenders but are not public information.

But another reason there is still no dividend, in my view, is that the business performance has not been strong enough to support it. Even if Rolls-Royce had been allowed to pay a dividend last year, I do not think it would have. Post-tax profit of £121m was a much better performance than the previous year’s loss of £3.2bn. But it was still small relative to the company’s historical performance. I do not think it would have been prudent for Rolls-Royce to restart dividends simply on the basis of making a £121m profit.

The business seems to be in recovery mode, though. It is profitable and generating free cash flow too. In May, the firm said it continues to expect positive momentum in its financial performance this year. As civil aviation demand globally recovers closer to pre-pandemic levels, I expect revenues and profits to increase. Uneven recovery in some regions remains a risk, though. That may mean that both revenues and profits remain subdued for some years, compared to before the pandemic.

Buying for the dividend

The Rolls-Royce dividend used to be attractive. I am hopeful that it will be restored, perhaps as soon as next year even if only at a token level. That would be a welcome sign of management confidence that the business turnaround continues to progress well.

However, with so many high income stock opportunities in the market right now, I would not buy Rolls-Royce shares for my portfolio just for the prospect of future dividends.

It is also worth remembering that, as part of its efforts to boost liquidity in 2020, the company issued a large number of shares. So even if it can hit its old profit levels again, they will need to stretch across more shares when it comes to paying dividends. That could well mean a lower dividend per share than used to be paid.

My next move

Although I would not buy it just for its dividend, I do see an investment case for Rolls-Royce. Its long-term prospects look good to me, thanks to a large installed customer base, strong reputation, and high barriers to entry in the industry.

I will continue to hold the shares for now and, while they trade in pennies, would consider adding more to my portfolio.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Rolls-Royce. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

girl relaxing on settee in the street
Investing Articles

Under a pound, is the Deliveroo share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Deliveroo share price is in pennies and far below where it once stood. Our writer chews over whether the…

Read more »

Various denominations of notes in a pile
Investing Articles

Can we trust BP’s 5% dividend yield?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is offering a lot of attractive dividend yields right now, with some nice rises on the cards.…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 REIT to buy for dividends and growth!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking for stocks that provide consistent returns and believes this real estate investment trust (REIT) could do…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Up 106% in a year! The fastest-growing FTSE 100 share is still a bargain

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Airtel Africa is the top performing FTSE 100 across the last two years. And despite this explosive growth, I am…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A high-dividend company I’d buy for the stock market recovery!

| Royston Wild

This fallen income stock boasts ultra-low P/E ratios and 8%-plus dividend yields. Here's why I'd buy it for the stock…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

My top house builder shares to buy before the market recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

Housebuilders share prices have slumped over the past year, despite record house prices. So here are my best shares to…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

The BT share price is treading water. Should I make a move?

| Christopher Ruane

The BT share price is fairly close to where it was a year ago. Christopher Ruane looks at why and…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy JD Wetherspoon shares?

| Christopher Ruane

JD Wetherspoon shares have lost over half their value. But our writer still likes the business model. Here is why…

Read more »