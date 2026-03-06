Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How are Rolls-Royce shares looking in March 2026?

How are Rolls-Royce shares looking in March 2026?

March promises to be an interesting time for Rolls-Royce shares, but should investors be worried or calm about developments?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) shares got off to a blistering start in 2026. The share price has surged over 13% in the first two months of the year. But with spring arriving, a few spanners might have been thrown in the works. Here are three key areas that might make the month of March a huge one for the stock.

  • The conflict in Iran: what will be the knock-on effects for the Defence and Civil Aerospace sides of the business?
  • The debate around Europe’s next generation fighter jets: will Rolls-Royce engines be a mainstay in future military aircraft?
  • Government support for Ultrafan engine: is taxpayer support on its way or is this going to be dismissed as unnecessary corporate welfare?


Let’s examine each issue, and figure out whether Rolls-Royce shares are a good value buy as birds start chirping and flowers start blooming.

Impact

The big news of the month is, of course, the growing conflict in the Middle East. What has been the impact on the Rolls-Royce share price? It’s down 6% in the last five days.

On the one hand, these kind of events often have a positive effect on defence stocks like Rolls-Royce. The BAE Systems share price has risen 7% in the same timeframe.

On the other, a prolonged conflict will reduce flying hours substantially. Many civilian flights have already been grounded. This is a serious issues as the engines Rolls-Royce supplies for passenger planes are not the main driver of revenues; it’s the maintenance instead.

It’s worth mentinoing at this point that the terrible humanitarian consequences of such events can put investors off entirely.

Forthcoming

A second issue at the moment is the production of Europe’s next fighter jets. One of the possible projects, a UK-Italy-Japan collaboration, will be using Rolls-Royce engines. The other possible project, a partnership between Germany and France, is on life support. CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç has said he would welcome Germany joining the British effort, which would be a boost for the company.

A third thing to be aware of is the request for government support for the firm’s new engines. On the one hand, asking for taxpayer money for a company that has just earmarked £9bn in share buyback sounds like the worst kind of corporate welfare. On the other, the UK lags global peers in support for its manufacturing companies. And the new folks in charge made a big deal about the kind of investment that drives growth and jobs. I suspect the support will be forthcoming for those reasons.

On the whole? There are plenty of bright spots here, enough to make Rolls-Royce a stock worth considering, in my view. Although investors should be aware of the risks that the ongoing conflict in Iran present.

John Fieldsend has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett profited massively from nervous markets. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

With market turbulence making some investors nervous, our writer recalls several moments when Warren Buffett did well despite fearful markets.

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

How to target a 14%+ dividend yield by investing £10,000

| John Fieldsend

There are many strategies for the average investor targeting a 14% dividend yield or higher. Our Foolish author explores one…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Up 6%, can this ‘gritty’ stock continue outperforming the rest of the FTSE 250?

| Royston Wild

ITV's share price is soaring as investors react to a resilient performance in 2025. The question is, can the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much income could £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA give you today?

| Harvey Jones

As the clock ticks on this year's Stocks and Shares ISA allowance, Harvey Jones looks at how investors could use…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What next for the Endeavour Mining share price after a record-breaking set of results?

| James Beard

Since March 2025, Endeavour Mining’s share price has risen 175%. Do the gold miner’s latest results provide any clues as…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

3 these stocks are smashing BAE Systems shares – are they worth considering today? 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at the impact of current events on BAE Systems shares this week, and highlights some FTSE 100…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

At a forward P/E of 17, is Nvidia stock now a screaming buy?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines why Nvidia stock could be better value now than it has been in a long time, despite…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name the most undervalued share on the UK stock market. Here’s what it said…

| James Beard

Always on the lookout for value shares to add to his portfolio, James Beard turned to a well-known artificial intelligence…

Read more »