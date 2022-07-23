Home » Investing Articles » Is 30 too late to start investing?

Is 30 too late to start investing?

Is it too late to start investing at the age of 30? Our writer’s answer is an emphatic no — but he explains some things to watch out for too.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

Again and again the message comes through: long-term financial planning should start early. As in, really early. So while many people spend their twenties focussed more on the now than the long-term future, time ticks away and one’s lifetime investment horizon grows shorter. That’s important because holding some investments for just a few years more can make the difference between good returns and superb ones. But what if, at the age of 30, one still has not put a penny into investments? Is it still worth the effort to start investing?

The point of investing

People approach buying shares with different objectives. But for most of us, the idea is to build our personal wealth over the long term. That can be in the form of share price appreciation, dividend income, or a combination of both.

Like many things in life, the later one starts, the less time one has to do something. But just because the returns may be smaller, that does not mean that they are not still worth aiming for.

To take an example, imagine you invested £1,000 a year in a range of shares with an average yield of 5%, like SSE and DS Smith, then reinvested the dividends as you went along. At the age of 65, your investment pot should be worth around £121,000.

If you waited until you were 30 to begin, the total at 65 would be close to £74,000. You would still have invested for 78% as long, but the final value would only be 61% of what you could have managed by starting at 20.

That is partly because there would be an extra 10 years of contributions. But it also reflects the power of compounding. Compounding is one of the reasons a slightly longer timeframe can lead to dramatically better investment results.

Starting at 30

But while the returns beginning at 30 are far less than at 20, they are still very worthwhile, in my view! Indeed, in the example above if one did not start investing until 40, the total value of the investment at 65 would be £42,000.

So if I was 30 without a share in my name, I would still think it is worthwhile to invest. Indeed, I would begin putting aside money immediately. I would also consider setting up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA to house my investments.

Start investing as you mean to go on

One mistake I would try to avoid, though, is making up for lost time in the wrong ways.

I could make up for lost time to some extent by paying in a higher amount of money. I think that could make sense. But some people try to make up for lost time by investing their hard-earned cash in unnecessarily risky shares, because they are greedy for returns.

That is understandable but I think it is also stupid. Higher risk shares may offer me the promise of higher returns too. But I could well end up doing far worse than if I stuck to less lucrative but lower risk shares. It is never too late to start investing. But I think it pays at any age to hunt for quality businesses with exceptional long-term prospects.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended DS Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Are my Lloyds shares a bargain buy or value trap?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After I bought Lloyds shares last month, they kept falling for a fortnight. Do they still stack up as a…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

2 cheap income stocks to buy (including an 11.2% dividend yield!)

| Royston Wild

I'm looking to boost my passive income by buying some top dividend stocks. I think these two income stocks are…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Could Royal Mail shares double my money in a year?

| Royston Wild

Royal Mail shares have slumped this year as a range of difficulties have emerged. But should I buy the business…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Why these 2 FTSE 100 stocks could be bargains

| Roland Head

These FTSE 100 stocks offer great value and dividend income for patient investors, Roland Head believes.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m forgetting Bitcoin and aiming to make a million following Warren Buffett’s strategy

| Kevin Godbold

Here's how I'm investing the Warren Buffett way and aiming for a million without buying alternative assets such as Bitcoin.  

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I’d buy before the market recovers

| Paul Summers

The long-term outlook is positive for these two penny stocks, thinks Paul Summers.

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

The Tesla share price is rising! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

Its Q2 results bumped up the Tesla share price this week. However, our writer explains why he's still not sure…

Read more »

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

Should I buy BP shares for the big dividend?

| Royston Wild

BP shares have slumped in value as concerns over oil demand have grown. Is now the time for me to…

Read more »