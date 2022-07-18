Home » Investing Articles » 3 top dividend-payers from the FTSE 350

3 top dividend-payers from the FTSE 350

Consistency is what I look with dividend stocks. These three FTSE companies have that in spades.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve been analysing dividend stocks for years now. If I’ve learned one thing, it’s that the best of the bunch are not necessarily those offering the biggest yields. Rather, it’s those that have solid records when it comes to regularly raising the amount of cash they return to shareholders. Here are three examples of the latter from the FTSE 350 (that’s the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 combined).

From the FTSE 100…

One company that’s shown itself to be as reliable as they come for dividends is tobacco giant Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB). With the exception of the anomaly that was 2020, the company has consistently bumped up its cash returns year after year. And right now, the shares yield a monster 7.7%.

This may be one reason why Imperial has done well year-to-date — up 13% in value. When times are tough, investors seek out businesses where earnings are fairly predictable. And despite suggestions that the tobacco industry might be in terminal decline, I can still see people puffing away for a long time to come.

Despite recent gains, Imperial trades on an undemanding valuation of seven times forecast earnings. That’s still cheap relative to other companies in the consumer defensives sector.

My concern here is whether we could see some profit-taking when growth stocks come back into favour. So, Imperial would not be a stock I would buy for income and capital gains. There’s also the issue of increasing — and understandable — anti-smoking regulation. But I still see this as a reliable dividend stock.

Safe as houses?

Since spreading my cash around different sectors is a good way of reducing risk, my other two top income stocks for today have nothing to do with tobacco.

FTSE 250 housebuilder Bellway (LSE: BWY) is another reliable dividend payer. It’s set to yield 6% in the current financial year.

Even so, Bellway’s record of hikes isn’t perfect. Like Imperial, the Newcastle-based business dropped the dividend substantially as the pandemic hit the UK. However, cash returns bounced back 135% in 2021 and are now nearly at pre-Covid levels. The payouts look likely to be easily covered by profits too.

Of course, a cooling of the housing market wouldn’t be great news. Then again, the huge and ongoing demand for quality housing in the UK suggests any reduction would be temporary if it happens at all.

Trading at less than six times earnings, a lot of negativity looks priced in to me.

Hot stuff

Today’s third FTSE 350 dividend stock has a lower profile than either Imperial Brands or Bellway. Nevertheless, heat treatment and thermal processing supplier Bodycote (LSE: BOY) is another reliable source of dividends. Interestingly, it didn’t drop its payout in 2020!

Can this streak continue? Well, the company announced that trading in the first three months of the year had been in line with expectations. However, it also stated that it was beginning to see “unprecedented volatility” in demand for its services “driven by material shortages at customers“. This makes for a foggy outlook, at least in the short term.

Still, I’m pretty confident that the income stream shouldn’t be interrupted. The 3.9% yield should be safely covered by profit unless trading falls off a cliff.

The shares also look reasonably priced to me at 13 times forecast earnings.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bodycote and Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks to buy for the new market cycle

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he thinks two FTSE 250 growth stocks could be set to outperform in a potential market…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

I think these are the best shares to buy now for the next decade

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following the recent stock market correction, I'm looking for the best shares to buy now and hold for the future.

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Why this could be a great time to buy metaverse stocks

| Alan Oscroft

The falling Nasdaq has taken a lot of metaverse stocks down with it. I reckon some of them look like…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is the Cineworld share price going to zero?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Since 2020 the Cineworld share price has collapsed by over 90%! Is this a screaming buy or a sign that…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Does Rolls-Royce’s dividend forecast make it a top buy for income?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce dividend forecast suggests shareholder payouts could start again as soon as next year. So should I buy for…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

After tumbling over 20%, is the FTSE 250 a dead duck?

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 250 has had an awful few months. So why should I consider investing now?

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Investing Articles

How the stock market recovery could be a rare opportunity to get rich

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why, for me, there's no hesitation. If a stock investment opportunity arises, I'm buying now for the stock market…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

How I’m using top dividend stocks to try and turn £310.50 into a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying and holding dividend stocks might be boring, but in the long term they can unlock immense wealth. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »