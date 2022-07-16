Home » Investing Articles » 5 UK stocks I’d buy in a 2022 stock market crash

5 UK stocks I’d buy in a 2022 stock market crash

Michael Burry thinks that a stock market crash could be on the way. Our author is getting ready by lining up UK stocks to buy if share prices fall sharply.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Michael Burry is predicting a stock market crash
  • Halma and Diploma are quality companies that I'd look to buy shares in if the markets fell significantly
  • I'd also look to add to my investments in Experian, Games Workshop, and Rightmove

Famous investor Michael Burry has announced that he’s expecting a stock market crash. Burry’s idea is that high inflation and rising interest rates will weigh on corporate earnings, causing share prices to fall.

I don’t know whether Burry is right or not. But he’s a thoughtful and intelligent operator, so when he makes a case for a dramatic market movement, I take notice.

As a result, I’m making plans for a stock market crash. This involves identifying the shares that I’d like to buy for my portfolio if the stock market drops suddenly.

New opportunities

The first thing I’d do in a stock market crash is use the opportunity to buy shares in great businesses that I don’t currently have investments in. There are two that have been catching my eye lately.

The first is Halma and the second is Diploma. In my view, these are two of the highest-quality UK stocks.

Both Halma and Diploma are conglomerates made up of smaller businesses. Those businesses focus on specialist niche markets. 

In Halma’s case, these are businesses involved in life-saving technologies. This includes fire detection, medical equipment, and environmental safety.

Unlike Halma, Diploma’s businesses focus on distribution, rather than manufacturing. Seals, life sciences, and controls are the sectors that Diploma’s businesses focus on.

Focusing on niche markets gives both Halma and Diploma a degree of protection from competitors and allows them to produce plenty of cash for investors. The downside is that growth opportunities can be limited.

In a stock market crash, though, I think that the price might fall far enough to offset the risk of the limited growth. As a result, I’d buy both Halma and Diploma in a stock market crash.

Existing positions

A stock market crash might also give me an opportunity to add to existing investments. I own three UK stocks that I’d look to buy more shares of if prices suddenly drop.

The first stock I’d like to increase my investment in is Experian. The company’s huge database is difficult to replicate and its report is essential for US mortgage applications.

I’d also like to invest more in Games Workshop. Strong intellectual property rights protect the company’s core business and allow it to generate huge profits for a company of its size.

Lastly, I’d like to own more Rightmove shares. The UK’s leading property platform has very low costs and its size gives it an advantage over its competitors.

At the moment, each of these stocks is risky. They all trade at prices that I think are too optimistic about the prospects for the underlying businesses.

That’s why these are the stocks that I’d look to buy in a stock market crash, rather than at today’s prices. I’ve owned the shares for a while and I’m prepared to be patient in waiting for the right opportunity.

Stephen Wright has positions in Experian, Games Workshop, and Rightmove. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian, Games Workshop, Halma, and Rightmove. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Investing Articles

These 2 growth stocks could be huge winners in the next decade and beyond

| John Choong

Growth stocks present a tremendous amount of potential to grow my money. So, here are two companies that could do…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Here’s what Cathie Wood has been buying for her flagship Ark fund!

| Dr. James Fox

Expert stock picker Cathie Wood has been busy again this week. So let's take a look at the stocks Wood…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d buy this dirt-cheap FTSE 250 stock for dividends and growth!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he is inclined to buy this FTSE 250 stock and looks at its passive income opportunity…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

3 cash-yielding energy stocks to watch

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

Rising prices in the UK and around the world mean energy stocks could provide strong returns, according to Jacob Ambrose…

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE small-cap digital publishing stock?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking to buy quality stocks and looks closer at this FTSE small-cap business.

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Are BT shares heading for 300p?

| Roland Head

BT shares are worth 35% less than five years ago, but Roland Head thinks the group's turnaround plan could be…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

5 reasons why the stock market is down this week

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a plethora of reasons that in part have contributed to the stock market finishing the week…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Aston Martin share price just surged 25%

| Alan Oscroft

After a long slow slide from IPO day, the Aston Martin share price just jumped on news of a major…

Read more »