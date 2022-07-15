Home » Investing Articles » 5 reasons why the stock market is down this week

5 reasons why the stock market is down this week

Jon Smith runs through a plethora of reasons that in part have contributed to the stock market finishing the week down lower than where it started.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Woman using laptop and working from home

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 opened on Monday at 7,172 points, but yesterday the stock market traded down almost to 7,000 points. Although we’ve seen a bit of a jump to close out the week, the Footsie hasn’t been a happy place for much of the week. Here are several reasons that have contributed to the pressure on stocks.

1. Oil price falling

Brent Crude currently trades at $98 per bbl, having a particularly steep tumble on Tuesday. After falling 6% on the day, it hasn’t managed to climb back above the key $100 level for the rest of the week. I shouldn’t forget that at the start of the month it was trading above $110, so it’s been quite a move lower since then.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The negative impact on the oil price has weighed on commodity giants in the FTSE 100. The likes of Glencore, BP and Shell have all struggled this week, largely due to the move lower in oil.

2. High US inflation

On Wednesday, the inflation print for June was released for the US. It came in above expectations at 9.1%. High inflation leads investors to think that interest rates will need to be raised further by the US Fed at the next meeting at the end of July.

Higher interest rates are traditionally bad for companies, as it makes borrowing and issuing debt more expensive. This dragged the US stock market down. It also impacted the UK stock market, as these days financial markets around the world are increasingly correlated.

3. Political uncertainty

The race to succeed PM Boris Johnson is under way, with several high-profile members vying for the top job. Five contenders are in play at the moment, with a live TV debate due tonight. After whittling it down to the final two candidates, a final vote will ensure a new leader is appointed for the start of September.

Regardless of political affiliation, the main issue here is uncertainty. Investors don’t know what type of leader will be appointed. This will have an impact on future taxation and spending. Both points could be a positive or negative for businesses and consumers.

4. Earnings season

The period for Q2 and half-year earnings has begun. For some companies, it hasn’t been a great start. I wrote yesterday about the 18% fall in the Admiral share price following some disastrous results out from fellow insurance specialist Sabre.

A slew of other earnings are due out in coming weeks, and so investors could be de-risking ahead of this. Further, when we’re in a situation like yesterday when several high-profile insurance stocks fell from one earnings report, it can have a disproportionate impact on the stock market in general.

5. Bank of England warning

Sir Dave Ramsden (Deputy Governor of the Bank) gave a speech yesterday, commenting that the economy was in for a tough time and that more interest rate increases are likely coming.

Governor Andrew Bailey also spoke earlier in the week. Although he noted that interest rates should fall in the long run, he made it clear that his team will tackle high inflation with interest rate hikes.

This rhetoric didn’t help the stock market. At a time when reassurance is desired from senior decision makers, the more cautious outlook was instead presented.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Aston Martin share price just surged 25%

| Alan Oscroft

After a long slow slide from IPO day, the Aston Martin share price just jumped on news of a major…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 income stocks to buy before the market rebounds!

| Dr. James Fox

Income stocks form the core part of my portfolio, offering passive income with minimal effort on my part. Here are…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

Is the Fevertree share price crash a brilliant buying opportunity?

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at the facts behind Fevertree share price slump and gives his verdict on the stock.

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

UK shares: this energy stock sees growth of 10,000%! Is it still a buy?

| Joshua Kalinsky

After growth of 10,000% from its all-time low and having just rejected a billion-dollar offer to merge, this Fool contemplates…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’m buying the dip in the FTSE 100 now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a few main reasons why he thinks the dip in the FTSE 100 this week offers…

Read more »

Portrait of worried woman standing beside window
Investing Articles

If I’d invested 1k in Rolls-Royce shares a year ago, this is how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

It's been a pretty turbulent year for investors in Rolls-Royce shares. The stock had gained from its pandemic lows, but…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should I buy Carnival shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Carnival shares have crashed in 2022, falling more than 50%. Edward Sheldon discusses whether this is a buying opportunity.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Why 2022 could be make or break for the Cineworld share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Cineworld share price has been hammered by losses, big debts, and potentially crippling legal action. Might that all change…

Read more »