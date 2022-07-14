Home » Investing Articles » Is it finally time to buy easyJet shares, down 51%?

Is it finally time to buy easyJet shares, down 51%?

With easyJet shares trading at very low levels, Andrew Woods wonders whether the relaxation of travel restrictions will lead to a recovery in the share price.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach

Image source: Getty Images

It’s not difficult to see that easyJet (LSE:EZJ) shares have taken a bit of a pounding over the past couple of years. Battered by the pandemic, the share price isn’t too far above the 52-week low. Is there a chance, though, that the only way is up from here on? Let’s take a closer look.

Improving financial results

Over the past year, the shares have fallen by 51% and in the last month they’re down 21%. At the time of writing, they’re trading at 368p.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Much of this downward price movement arose from the grounding of flights due to the pandemic. This meant that revenue collapsed and the company – a short-haul airline – started posting losses.

For the year ended September 2020, for example, the firm reported a pre-tax loss of £1.2bn. This was down from a £430m pre-tax profit in 2019. In more encouraging news, the business managed to narrow the 2020 loss to £1bn in 2021.

More recent financial results paint an even brighter picture. Pre-tax losses shrank to £557m for the six months to 31 March, compared to £645m the previous year. Over the comparison period, revenue surged from £240m to £1.5bn. 

More passengers, more planes

Other metrics by which I judge airline performance are passenger capacity and load factor. These numbers understandably dwindled to very low levels during the pandemic but, for the three months to 30 June, the company forecast capacity to hit 90% of 2019 levels. 

Although these results have not yet been published, I’ll be on the lookout for the final figure. What’s more, the firm believes that capacity will hit 97% of 2019 levels for the three months to 30 September, with an estimated load factor of 90%.

If the airline can actually achieve these results, then I think it will be leading the field in its industry’s recovery.

There are risks, however. Firstly, the rapid increase in demand following the relaxation of restrictions has overwhelmed the business, leading to the cancellation of numerous flights. 

In addition, it’s scrambling to recruit enough cabin crew to meet safety requirements, even promising a £1,000 sign-on bonus.

Furthermore, there’s the chance of strike action from employees, together with the surging cost of jet fuel, brought on by abnormally high oil prices.

Finally, the cost-of-living crisis may ultimately result in a fall in demand over the long term as would-be customers have little disposable cash with which to buy plane tickets.

Overall, it appears that easyJet is recovering from a very difficult time during the pandemic. While it’s not quite at 2019 levels yet, I don’t think this is very far away. Nevertheless, the broader economic environment is putting even more pressure on the firm and I’ll wait for this to subside before adding it to my portfolio.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Lloyds Bank shares: here’s the dividend forecast for 2022 and 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds is expected to pay out some big dividends in the years ahead. Here's a look at the divi forecasts…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Investing Articles

Why Fresnillo is one of the best UK shares to buy now

| Andrew Mackie

Hunting for outstanding UK shares to buy, Andrew Mackie believes that Fresnillo is undervalued relative to its prospects.

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Royal Mail shares are down 48%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Falling delivery demand and rising inflation are weighing on Royal Mail shares’ valuation. Dylan Hood wonders whether now is the…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I’m already investing for the stock market recovery!

| Royston Wild

I'm already taking steps to make big returns from the eventual stock market recovery. Here's how planning early can help…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Down 30%+! A falling FTSE 250 stock that looks dirt-cheap today

| Royston Wild

Choppiness on the London Stock Exchange has created a brilliant dip-buying environment for investors. Here's a fallen FTSE 250 share…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Paul Summers

Nowhere near retirement, but not a spring chicken, Paul Summers explains where he'd invest his Stocks and Shares ISA allowance…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 simple steps for a lifetime of passive income

| Paul Summers

This Fool explains how holding dividend-paying shares could be the key to generating long-term passive income.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 ways I’m using Warren Buffett’s methods to build wealth

| Royston Wild

Following a handful of legendary investors is a better way to make money than following the herd. Here are three…

Read more »