Home » Investing Articles » Is the falling Sareum Holdings share price an exciting opportunity?

Is the falling Sareum Holdings share price an exciting opportunity?

The Sareum Holdings share price has fallen in recent months. This Fool wants to know if now is the time to add the shares to his holdings.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

Sareum Holdings (LSE:SAR) shares have been falling for some time now. This is also the case for many other FTSE stocks. At current levels, could the current Sareum Holdings share price be a good opportunity to add shares to my holdings? Let’s take a closer look.

Drug discovery and development

As a quick reminder, Sareum is a drug discovery and development business. It focuses specifically on cancer and autoimmune diseases. Once the drugs are developed, it then licences them to pharma and biotech companies to manufacture on a larger scale and sell.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

So what’s happening with the Sareum Holdings share price? As I write, the shares are trading for 175p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 345p, which is a 49% drop over a 12-month period.

The bear case

Drug development and discovery is a very lengthy and risky process. Aside from the time invested into the venture, there is every chance that the drug in question may not be fit for purpose and lots of time and cash could be wasted. This is a risk for all drug development businesses, and not just Sareum Holdings, however.

Despite the fact Sareum has many approved patents and agreements with licensed pharmaceutical companies, it looks to me like its growth and future pipeline is still very much in the discovery phase. This uncertainty does not sit well with me.

The bull case and my verdict

Looking at more recent events, I noticed that the Sareum Holdings share price did spike in April. I believe this was directly linked to pharma giant GSK purchasing a business that Sareum collaborated with, called Sierra Oncology. Together, Sareum and Sierra created a cancer drug known as SRA737. Some people think that GSK’s takeover could mean significant investment behind the project and that Sareum would benefit financially because of its agreement with Sierra. There is no concrete evidence of this yet, however, and I will keep a close eye on developments.

One thing I did note about Sareum is that, based on its business models and agreements, it doesn’t actually front much cash in drug development projects. Its partners do in most cases. It has also recently been granted patents for some of its other projects such as its SDC-1802 TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor programme. This is linked to protecting any drugs developed to treat acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Considering all the pros, cons, and recent events, I would not buy Sareum Holdings shares for my portfolio. Despite some positive events recently, my knowledge of the drug discovery market is limited. In addition to this, the other major factor putting me off is the fact that much of Sareum’s outlook ahead is in the discovery phase and a pipeline in the drug discovery market is not guaranteed.

Sareum is one stock I will put on my watch list and will continue to monitor developments and perhaps revisit in the future.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

NIO shares still look cheap by the P/S ratio. So, should I buy more?

| Dr. James Fox

NIO shares soared in May after China reduced its Covid-related restrictions. But, the share price tanked yesterday amid more Covid…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett looks at these 3 things when buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Legendary investor Warren Buffett considers this trio of factors when looking for shares to buy. Our writer explains each and…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Why I think a stock market crash is coming

| Stephen Wright

With US bank earnings coming this week, our author thinks that earnings estimates could come under pressure. He’s watching for…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Is this burgeoning penny stock a buy or 1 to avoid?

| Jabran Khan

A penny stock without risks is rare. Could this one be a hidden gem for long term sustainable returns? This…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Are Howdens shares one of the best opportunities on the FTSE 100?

| Jabran Khan

Despite Howdens shares falling in recent months, could the FTSE 100 joinery business be a hidden gem on the UK’s…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

5 of the best UK shares for dividend income right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details several of his favourite UK shares offering dividends that should hold up well during a downturn.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price may remain below £1 for a while. So should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has been heading lower. Our writer takes a long-term approach to explain why he would buy…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Can the BT share price climb keep going?

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price had been on a slow slide for years, as earnings have been tumbling. But it's on…

Read more »