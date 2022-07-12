Home » Investing Articles » 5 of the best UK shares for dividend income right now

5 of the best UK shares for dividend income right now

Jon Smith details several of his favourite UK shares offering dividends that should hold up well during a downturn.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Given the uncertainty in the UK economy at the moment, I’m keen to invest in companies that I feel comfortable about for the long term. There are some firms that have shown resilience during past downturns, having the finances to continue to pay out dividends during tough times. So when I’m trying to find the best UK shares for passive income, these are on my list.

Historically sustainable income

Past performance doesn’t guarantee future returns. I know that disclaimer is completely true, but when looking for sustainable dividend options, the past performance does help me — to some degree — to gauge future prospects.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

For example, Unilever and Sage Group both have over 20 years of consecutive dividend growth. If I invested a chunk of cash equally between the two, I’d have an average dividend yield of 3.23%. This is slightly below the FTSE 100 average, but I’m still considering investing here.

The main reason is that during recessions in the past, both companies have paid reliable income. I’d rather have a high probability of getting paid something during a downturn rather than a stock that currently has a better yield but has a history of cutting it.

Defensive gems with high yields

Two other UK shares I like at the moment are J Sainsbury and Tesco. The current yields are 6.09% and 4.19%, respectively. Both of the UK supermarkets in the mid-range for the sector. The brands aren’t as high-end as Waitrose and Ocado, but also aren’t as budget as Aldi.

I think both are great defensive buys for whatever might happen over the next year. The supermarkets contain many goods that are necessities for everyday living. So demand should remain solid from consumers. Demand might fall for the likes of Waitrose due to cost-conscious shopping, but I think the mid-range should stay buoyant.

As a risk, the sector operates on razor-thin single-digit profit margins. As a result, any large swing in costs can easily flip the business from a profit to a loss.

A UK share to hedge my risk

Finally, I think I’ll add in Rio Tinto. This is actually a hedge against the other four stocks above. If I’m wrong about a potential downturn later this year, I want something that could outperform during a stock market recovery.

A positive stock market is usually good for businesses like this. It should help Rio Tinto to reap the benefits of higher iron ore and aluminum prices. In turn, higher profits should support the dividend payout.

The dividend yield is already at a generous 13.85%. So in theory, if the share price holds at this level and the dividend per share even remains the same, I can look forward to a high level of passive income.

I admit that it’s a risky stock to pick now. If we see a recession then the business will struggle. However, that’s why I’ve diversified my income portfolio with a total of five stocks instead of just one.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ocado Group, Sage Group, Sainsbury (J), Tesco, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price may remain below £1 for a while. So should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has been heading lower. Our writer takes a long-term approach to explain why he would buy…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Can the BT share price climb keep going?

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price had been on a slow slide for years, as earnings have been tumbling. But it's on…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The cheapest bank on the FTSE 100! Here’s why I’d buy Barclays shares

| Dr. James Fox

Barclays shares are somewhat unloved and haven't been popular with investors for a while. But I'd buy more for my…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Why electric vehicle stocks like Tesla could soar again!

| Royston Wild

Stock market volatility means now is a good time for investors to look for bargains. Here’s why buying electric vehicle…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds dividend a compelling reason to own the shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is a Lloyds shareholder but he has been considering whether to keep the shares. Is the Lloyds dividend…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rio Tinto shares if the price drops below £45?

| Roland Head

Is the Rio Tinto (LON: RIO) share price a bargain at current levels? Roland Head has been taking a fresh…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

2 reasons to buy BP shares — and 2 reasons not to!

| Dr. James Fox

Oil companies have made a fortune so far this year. So are BP shares a good buy for my portfolio?…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Cornish Metals’ share price keeps falling! Is now the time to buy?

| Royston Wild

The Cornish Metals share price has slumped to its cheapest since the beginning of May. Here's why I think it…

Read more »