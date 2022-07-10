Home » Investing Articles » 2 top penny stocks I’d buy to hold until 2032!

2 top penny stocks I’d buy to hold until 2032!

I’m hunting for the best penny stocks to buy for my portfolio for the next decade. I think the following two could help me make a big pot of cash.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

I think these two penny stocks could deliver gigantic shareholder returns over the next decade. Here’s why I’m thinking of buying them for my portfolio today.

Healthcare hero

Buying certain UK-focused healthcare stocks like Totally (LSE: TLY) could be considered risky on one hand. The fast-changing political landscape creates uncertainty over what future levels of NHS funding will look like.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

This particular penny stock provides a range of medical services. These include urgent care services alongside the NHS such as the 111 emergency phoneline and operating out-of-hours doctor surgeries.

However, I think Totally has a very bright future. Britain’s population is rapidly ageing and so demand for its services should steadily rise over the long term.

I also think the company’s essential operations make it a highly attractive share to buy today. Healthcare is one sector in which spending remains stable at all points of the economic cycle.

Totally awesome

The business also stands to gain from growing NHS hospital waiting lists (which hit new record highs of 6.5m last month). In this climate it can expect the nation’s free healthcare service to continue contracting out lots of work.

What’s more, Totally’s March acquisition of Pioneer Health Services will boost its chances of winning more of this business. The penny stock bought the specialist NHS secondary care services provider for £13m earlier this year.

City analysts think Totally’s earnings will rise 62% in this financial year ending March 2023. This leaves the company trading on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.2. A reading below 1 suggests a share could be undervalued.

Making money with uranium

Berkeley Energia (LSE: BKY), by comparison, is a penny stock that’s not expected to make profits any time soon.

This creates extra risk for investors. Firms in this position can be forced to tap shareholders for cash if they get into difficulties. They can also take on more debt to fund their activities.

Still, Berkeley is a mining share that’s packed with investment potential. The business owns and operates Spain’s giant Salamanca uranium project. This is a project which could produce 4.4m pounds of the radioactive element a year when production begins.

A top power play

Companies like Berkeley Energia will play a crucial role in helping countries reduce their carbon emissions.

Lawmakers across the continent are stepping up plans to extend the life of existing reactors, and/or to build new facilities to reduce their use of oil and gas. Their appetite has been intensified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the uncertainty this creates for energy supplies too.

News from the European Parliament last week has boosted the outlook for Berkeley even further. This is because lawmakers have agreed that nuclear investments can be labelled as sustainable energy sources. This is significant as it could unlock billions of extra pounds to bolster the growth of the nuclear industry.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

A Warren Buffett stock I’d buy and one I’d avoid

| Stuart Blair

Warren Buffett has made several excellent investments, and a few bad ones. Here's one I'd buy and one I'm staying…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

A soaring FTSE 100 stock to buy at its all-time high

| Stuart Blair

Many FTSE 100 stocks have suffered due to macroeconomic pressures. However, this pharma stock has just reached its all-time high.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Why 2022 could be a great year for UK dividend shares

| Alan Oscroft

Financial headlines these days always seem downbeat. The economy does look tough, but dividend shares don't seem to be suffering.

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

5 things that could help drive the FTSE 100 in July

| Alan Oscroft

Despite the gloomy headlines, the FTSE 100 has held up quite well in 2022. Hopefully it's only a matter of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are down 15%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Lloyds shares have fallen 15% year to date as recessionary pressures mount. They're at 42p per share now, so this…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying Scottish Mortgage shares

| Alan Oscroft

Scottish Mortgage shares have been plunging since soaring to a high in November 2021. It's all down to the big…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to build long-term wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

There are multiple ways to grow wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Zaven Boyrazian explore the advantages and disadvantages…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant stocks to buy right now

| Stephen Wright

In looking for stocks to buy now, our author is looking for companies with pricing power and low capital requirements…

Read more »