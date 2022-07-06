Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy soaring Abrdn stock? Or am I too late?

Should I buy soaring Abrdn stock? Or am I too late?

Abrdn stock jumped 8% in Wednesday morning trading. The share price has tanked this year, so maybe its fortunes are changing.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet

Image source: Getty Images

Abrdn (LSE:ABDN) stock has not been kind to its holders over the past year. In fact, the global investment company — headquartered in Edinburgh, not Aberdeen as the name suggests — is down a whopping 52% over the past 12 months.

So, let’s explore this company’s fortunes and see whether it’s right for my portfolio.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Today’s jump

The Abrdn share price rose 8% on Wednesday morning after the asset manager announced a £300m share buyback programme as it looks to return excess capital to shareholders.

The firm said that first phase will begin with a £150m buyback, being carried out by Goldman Sachs. It announced that the purchase of shares will take place from 6 July and end no later than 30 December.

This will come as a welcome boost to shareholders who have seen the value of their holdings continually decline over the year.

Tanking share price

Prior to today’s gains, as I mentioned, the firm’s share price had declined considerably over the past year.

Concerns have been raised about the asset manager’s capacity to grow in the current environment. Redemptions — a metric that describes the difference between money that is flowing into funds (net inflow) and money that is flowing out (net outflows) — have been core to this.

Net redemptions continue to be an area of concern, and while they have slowed from £29bn in 2020, outflows remained high at £6.2bn in 2021.

Abrdn has been continually downgraded by brokers this year as well. It was recently downgraded by Credit Suisse, which said sentiment indicators remained negative.

The bank highlighted that Abrdn may struggle to attract new clients, but pointed to the recent acquisition of Interactive Investor as a way to increase inflows.

There are also concerns that negative economic forecasts may impact future capital inflows. Meanwhile, a poor-performing market will probably translate into less fee-based revenue and a lower value of assets under management.

Reasons to buy

Despite the bad year and bleak forecast, I’m pretty optimistic on Abrdn. I’ve already bought shares, but would buy more at the current price.

It current has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10, which is fair, and recent performance has been positive. In 2021, adjusted operating profit increased to £323m from £219m in the previous year. Fee-based revenue also rose to £1,515m from £1,425m.

The firm also has a strong brand and reputation that should continue to attract customers in the long run. Right now, the market looks tough, but eventually, things will improve and people will have more money to invest.

So, despite today’s 8% jump, I’d still buy Abrdn stock and hold it for the long term.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

James Fox owns shares in Abrdn. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap UK shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Stock market volatility remains very high. This presents excellent opportunities for investors to buy mega-cheap UK shares like these two…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shell shares now as oil dips?

| Dr. James Fox

The oil price is a key driver of energy companies' profitability. So should I be buying Shell shares as investors…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Can the BT share price continue its rally?

| John Choong

The BT share price is up 10% this year, outperforming the FTSE 100 by quite some margin. Can it continue…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 a year to get passive income for life!

| Mark Tovey

I’m looking to double my money by investing in a dividend stock that will give me a reliable passive income…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

2 high-potential FTSE 250 stocks to buy and hold for 5 years!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 250 is a good place to search for the next big British stocks. So, here are two companies…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

Could my Stocks and Shares ISA generate £30,000 a year?

| Harshil Patel

Over 2m UK citizens make some use of a Stocks and Shares ISA every year. Our writer considers if it’s…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

4 dividend stocks that can help me fight inflation!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking at dividend stocks to help my portfolio grow and overcome the impact of high inflation. Here are the…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

2 bargain UK shares trading at less than book value

| Stuart Blair

Book value is a great way to value a stock. These UK shares are trading at a price-to-book ratio of…

Read more »