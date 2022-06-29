Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce stock jumped 6% on Tuesday! Could it go further?

Rolls-Royce stock jumped 6% on Tuesday! Could it go further?

Rolls-Royce stock soared on Tuesday following speculation its defence business would receive a welcome boost. But will the gains continue?

Posted by Dr. James Fox Published
| More on:
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) stock gained more than 6% on Tuesday in what was a strong session for the FTSE 100. The engineering giant soared on speculation that the business may benefit from a boost in defence orders. The share price has been dragged down in recent years by the lagging, pandemic-hit civil aviation sector.

The stock started downwards on Wednesday morning, but I’m expecting Rolls-Royce to make gains in the coming months. Here’s why!

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Defence sector boost

Defence is Rolls-Royce’s second largest business segment. There has been renewed focus on defence and security through NATO nations and its partners, notably since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, until Tuesday, this appeared to have little impact on the Rolls-Royce share price.

In fact, in February, when Russia built up troop numbers around Ukraine, shares in British defence and security giant BAE Systems soared. However, shares in Rolls-Royce actually dipped amid concerns that its civil aviation business — the company’s largest segment — would be impacted by reduced air travel.

Last year, it generated £4.5bn from its civil aerospace division, £3.3bn from defence, and £2.8bn from power systems operations.

Civil aviation returning to normal

Civil aviation is returning to pre-pandemic levels despite the travel chaos we’re currently experiencing in the UK. This chaos is largely due to inadequate staffing (I experienced Heathrow’s staffing shortage first-hand yesterday).

A number of airlines are flying near to pre-pandemic capacity at the moment. However, the important data will come at the end of Q2 and Q3. This will tell us how close the civil aviation industry is to fully recovering.

Morgan Stanley recently suggested that the sector was much closer to being fully recovered than the market may have priced in. “Parsing the recent Civil Aerospace investor day suggests an earnings recovery is much closer than the market has priced in, while earnings and cash flow are directly geared to the next leg of a global aviation recovery,” it said.

The bank upgraded Rolls-Royce shares to ‘overweight‘ in June, adding that it was “the clearest example of mispricing” in its coverage.

Debt reduction

Without positive free cash flow (FCF), Rolls-Royce will struggle to develop its offer. The company took on considerable debt during the pandemic. It needs to reduce its indebtedness to enhance profitability and invest in the future.

The engineering giant is hoping to raise some £2bn by selling off business units to fund debt repayments. Obviously, selling business units, along with reducing the staff size by 9,000, is likely to hinder revenue-generating capacity in the long run.

A quality brand

I already own Rolls-Royce shares, but I’d buy more at today’s price and hold them for the long run. The reason is that Rolls-Royce operates in sectors where there’s a premium on quality.

Aviation, defence, and nuclear power, are sectors where maintaining high standards are of the upmost importance. And I think that means newcomers, potentially from developing nations, will struggle to take market share away from Rolls and its American peers in the long run.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox owns shares in Rolls-Royce. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £1,250 of annual income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he would use a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a four-figure annual passive income.

Read more »

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

5 mistakes to avoid in a new stock market recovery

| Alan Oscroft

Whether a stock market recovery is on the cards this year, next year, or whenever, I expect to see investors…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

The Tesco share price is down over 10%. Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

The Tesco share price has taken a hit recently due to inflationary concerns. Here, this Fool decides if now is…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

3 ways I can make passive income in a falling stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about several methods he's going to implement to boost his passive income potential if the market falls.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares set for years of extensive growth

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman analyses two FTSE 100 shares that have a strong presence in some of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Burberry shares in July?

| John Choong

Burberry shares are trading at a 25% discount from their all-time high. With the ex-dividend date coming up, should I…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

A top income stock to buy with inflation-beating dividend growth

| Andrew Mackie

Despite an ongoing Ofwat investigation, Andrew Mackie believes this income stock is a good buy for his portfolio.

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

How I’m helping my new baby invest like Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Our author has a new baby. And he wants to help his little boy take advantage of the force that…

Read more »