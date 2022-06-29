Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £1,250 of annual income

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £1,250 of annual income

Our writer explains how he would use a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a four-figure annual passive income.

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans

Image source: Getty Images.

I try to generate passive income by investing in my Stocks and Shares ISA. Right now, if I had a spare £20,000 to invest, here is how I would use it to try and generate annual income of £1,250.

A diversified ISA

I would not want to rely on just one or two shares to try and hit my objective. If one of them suddenly decided to cancel its dividend, for example, that could mean a big drop in my income. So, I would diversify my Stocks and Shares ISA across a range of companies.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

With £20,000, I could put £2,000 into each of 10 different shares.

Choosing income shares

What sort of shares would I consider buying for my ISA?

I would stick to business areas I felt I understood, as that would help me assess the prospects of the companies. To pay dividends consistently, a company needs a business model that is set to generate spare cash. So I would look at the business model of each company I considered and decide whether I felt it was likely to generate excess cash in years to come.

For example, does the company operate in a market that is set to continue experiencing strong customer demand? Does it have a proven competitive advantage in that market, like a unique set of assets or patented process?

I would also look at a company’s balance sheet. If it has a lot of debt, that could constrain its future ability to pay dividends even if it makes big profits. Instead of paying them out to shareholders, the company may need to use such profits to service its debt.

Average yield

In order to generate £1,250 in annual dividend income from £20,000, I would need to be earning an average dividend yield of 6.25% from my portfolio of shares. That is an average. So not all the shares I choose would need to have such a high yield for me to meet my target, as long as other ones were higher.

For example, I might decide to invest in Tesco, which has a yield of 4.3%. That is below my target average yield of 6.25%. But I may buy shares like tobacco company Imperial Brands, which currently has a yield of 8.6%. As long as the average yield is 6.25% or higher, I should hopefully be on track to hit my dividend target. Dividends are never guaranteed, though, so that also depends on the companies I buy maintaining their payout.

Moving to action

To start earning income, I would need to put my plan into action. But once I had done that, I would not spend much time thinking about it.

From time to time I might check to see whether anything had changed the investment case for any of the shares I owned. But if not, having taken time to match the portfolio to my objective, I would follow a long-term investing approach. Instead of frequently trading, I would sit back — and hopefully start to see the dividends add up.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Imperial Brands. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

5 mistakes to avoid in a new stock market recovery

| Alan Oscroft

Whether a stock market recovery is on the cards this year, next year, or whenever, I expect to see investors…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

The Tesco share price is down over 10%. Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

The Tesco share price has taken a hit recently due to inflationary concerns. Here, this Fool decides if now is…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce stock jumped 6% on Tuesday! Could it go further?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce stock soared on Tuesday following speculation its defence business would receive a welcome boost. But will the gains continue?

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

3 ways I can make passive income in a falling stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about several methods he's going to implement to boost his passive income potential if the market falls.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares set for years of extensive growth

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman analyses two FTSE 100 shares that have a strong presence in some of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Burberry shares in July?

| John Choong

Burberry shares are trading at a 25% discount from their all-time high. With the ex-dividend date coming up, should I…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

A top income stock to buy with inflation-beating dividend growth

| Andrew Mackie

Despite an ongoing Ofwat investigation, Andrew Mackie believes this income stock is a good buy for his portfolio.

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

How I’m helping my new baby invest like Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Our author has a new baby. And he wants to help his little boy take advantage of the force that…

Read more »