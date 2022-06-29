Home » Investing Articles » 40% down, is Tesla stock a buy?

40% down, is Tesla stock a buy?

Tesla stock has shed two-fifths of its value so far this year. Could this be a buying opportunity for our writer?

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
| More on:
Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars

Image source: Getty Images

Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has seen its shares fall steeply in 2022. The Tesla stock price is down just over 40% since the turn of the year, although it is still 3% higher than it was one year ago. After this latest pullback, is now the time for me to start buying Tesla for my portfolio?

Reasons why Tesla stock is falling

This year has been a challenging one for Tesla, partly because the stock has been caught in the sell-off of tech shares. But the share price tumble also reflects some factors specific to the carmaker, in my opinion.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

One of them is growing competition. Established carmakers have been getting serious about their electric vehicle ambitions and clearly have Tesla in their sights. This week, for example, the chief executive of Volkswagen said that it expects to narrow the sales gap with its American rival this year and then overtake it in 2025.

In itself, more competition might not be bad for Tesla, in my opinion. More electric cars on the road could create better facilities for them, like new charging points. That could help Tesla. If the total market size grows, it could keep increasing sales even if it loses market share to rivals like VW and NIO.

Tesla’s CEO was also reported as saying that its ambitious factory building programme is costing it billions of dollars. Supply chain problems and lockdowns in countries like China – where it has a factory – mean Tesla has been spending heavily on new manufacturing capacity. But its output has not been rising as fast as expected.

Emerging market

I do not think the heavy capital expenditure is wrong. Carmaking is a capital-intensive industry and it is common for automakers to spend heavily on factories before they can start to sell cars made there.

I do think a lot rides on the ambitious expansion plan of building multiple massive new factories in different regions over just a few years. It could burden the balance sheet just as sales competition and a recession in many markets make it harder to shift cars. Then again, it is a bold move that is typical of the ambitious approach that has delivered dramatic growth so far.

I think the market for electric vehicles is likely to grow significantly in coming years. Tesla may face more competition, but it has built a strong brand and reputation for its EVs. Over time I think it can maintain a powerful position in the market. That could help it deliver large revenues and profits.

My move on Tesla stock

Despite that, I am not ready to buy the stock for my portfolio just yet.

Even after the shares fell, the market capitalisation of $764bn looks hefty for a company that last year made profits of $5.5bn. Tesla has only become profitable in recent years. It could be that earnings keep growing quickly, as they did last year. But they may not, given heavy capital expenditure, tightening competition and a worsening economy in key markets.

Tesla stock still does not look like good value to me. I will not be adding it to my portfolio.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

A dividend-paying penny stock to buy as inflation soars!

| Royston Wild

As inflation soars I need to take care to protect my shares portfolio. Here's a penny stock I think could…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 10 years ago is now worth this much

| Alan Oscroft

Over the past decade, investors who put their cash into Lloyds shares have seen poor returns on their investment. Or…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

The Tullow share price jumps as oil goes higher! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Tullow Oil share price has bounced up and down this year despite a soaring oil price. Here, I weigh…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 top UK shares I’d buy for July with £600

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two of his favourite UK shares that he wants to buy with free cash in the coming…

Read more »

Middle-aged lady in wheelchair writing on whiteboard
Investing Articles

2 shares with dividends I’d buy in July

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is eyeing this pair of shares with dividends for his portfolio. Here's why.

Read more »

Piggy bank rocketing skywards
Investing Articles

Will this FTSE 250 stock fly to the moon?

| Charlie Carman

Falling revenue and profits mark an end to the pandemic boost for this FTSE 250 stock, but does an imminent…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

In the tech selloff, what growth stocks should I buy?

| Stuart Blair

The Nasdaq index has sunk around 28% year to date. However, this has led to many buying opportunities in quality…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Should I save money or invest for retirement using the FTSE 100?

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 index is home to some great businesses that can help propel me to a happy financial retirement.…

Read more »