Home » Investing Articles » How I’m positioning my Stocks & Shares ISA for a stock market recovery

How I’m positioning my Stocks & Shares ISA for a stock market recovery

Jon Smith explains his reasoning behind the actions he’s taking (and not taking!) at the moment in his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by Jon Smith Published
A graph made of neon tubes in a room

Image source: Getty Images

There’s continued chatter at the moment about the state of the stock market. Even within the past month, the FTSE 100 has swung 500 points from high to low as investors try to get a feel for what the immediate future holds.

If inflation starts to tail off, the Bank of England holds rates at 1.25%, and peace in Ukraine is agreed, we could easily see a strong stock market recovery. Here’s how I’m positioning my Stocks and Shares ISA for this possibility.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Buying the dip

The first way I’m positioning for a market recovery is making use of fresh cash to buy the dips. I have a £20,000 allowance each year for my ISA. With the year resetting in April, I’ve got plenty of my allowance left to use.

Given the high volatility in the market at the moment, I want to be selective on the dips that I buy and the stocks I pick up. I need to be quick to take advantage of these moves. After all, there are many investors just like me that are trying to buy the dip as well!

In terms of specific stocks, I want to buy a real mix. There are 28 FTSE 100 stocks that are down at least 25% in the past year. Another drop in the market could be enough to push some to an undervalued state. I’d study and buy some at that point.

A dip would also help to boost the dividend yield on income shares. The yield is made up of the dividend per share and the share price. If the dividend stays the same but the share price falls, the yield increases. So I can get more value for my money in future income by buying on a short-term fall.

It makes sense to add all of this to my ISA because the holdings are exempt from dividend and capital gains tax. So if I do have large gains further down the line, I’m able to enjoy the full benefit of it, without losing a chunk to the taxman.

Not trimming losses in my Stocks and Shares ISA

I’m also focused on not cutting down my existing holdings to realise cash. Like many people, I’m holding stocks that are in the red. If I sell now, I’ll cement a loss on my original investment. If I think that the stock market is going to recover, this doesn’t seem to be a smart move. Rather, I want to hold until I can exit for a profit.

Even if I do decide to sell, the cash I’ll get is going to be eroded heavily by inflation. Therefore, I’ll most likely have to reinvest the money back into the stock market. Given that my money was already invested, it seems a bit pointless to sell a stock to then reinvest it when I realise that excess cash isn’t a good thing right now!

Clearly, there are some occasions when it does make sense to sell a stock, even if the market in general recovers. Company-specific factors might force my hand. There’s no guarantee that the share price will recover. But in plenty of other cases, it does make sense to hold out for the long-term.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any share mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could July be a good time to start investing in shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains what he would do if he wanted to start investing in shares for the first time this…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Is this the start of a stock market recovery?

| Stephen Wright

Share prices have been rising lately. But inflation figures are causing our writer to think that this isn’t yet the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

UK shares: 1 dirt-cheap dividend paying growth stock I’m considering!

| Jabran Khan

Some UK shares look cheap and have excellent growth prospects too. Has this Fool found a hidden gem or is…

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’d buy in July

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons this duo of cheap shares could be good additions to his portfolio this summer.

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price a bargain at current levels?

| Jabran Khan

Supermarkets have come under pressure recently due to inflationary issues. This Fool delves deeper into the Tesco share price.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Down 82% in a year, are ASOS shares the right buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the drastic fall in ASOS shares over the past year, but notes why he thinks it could…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 possible triggers for Rolls-Royce shares to start rallying

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares a trio of reasons he is happy to hold Rolls-Royce shares in his portfolio for the long…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Here is why I’d buy this FTSE defensive stock

| Jabran Khan

This Fool delves deeper into a FTSE 250 stock with defensive traits that he would buy for his holdings.

Read more »