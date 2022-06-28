Home » Investing Articles » 3 growth shares bucking the market in 2022

3 growth shares bucking the market in 2022

Looking at the stock market charts, we might think of 2022 more as a year for ‘hope they don’t shrink’ shares rather than growth shares.

Posted by Alan Oscroft Published
| More on:
Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation and interest rates are rising, and the economy is looking rather poorly. That means the stock market is suffering too, right? Here are three growth shares that are bucking the trend.

As for the first one, I think even Warren Buffett might approve. The billionaire investor has, after all, just bought more Occidental Petroleum stock for his Berkshire Hathaway investing company.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Money in oil

Yes, I’m talking about oil. And, specifically, BP (LSE: BP). The BP share price has climbed 22.5% so far in 2022, and it’s up 24% over the past 12 months. The FTSE 100, incidentally, has gained 1.7% over 12 months.

The outlook for BP is a far cry from its sorry state in the depths of 2020. The pandemic sent it into a slump. And then, after BP announced its Net Zero thing, investors gave it a further kicking. But since their low that year, BP shares have more than doubled.

It’s easy to say the BP share price is up only because of oil prices. That oil prices are high due to the war in Ukraine. And that once that’s over, BP will go back to being the fossil fuel pariah it deserves to be. And that may well happen.

Against that, though, is Warren Buffett. If he’s still investing in oil, he must see a profitable long-term future for the industry.

Pharma growth

GSK (LSE: GSK), previously GlaxoSmithKline, seems to have perpetually been one of those growth shares set to deliver… tomorrow. It’s drugs pipeline ran a bit thin, while some blockbuster drug patents were expiring.

And the drug development cycle is very long and costly. It takes years to turn R&D into a marketable product.

But is GSK finally hitting a new earnings growth phase to go with its new name? Well, the share price is up 10.5% so far in 2022, and up 25% over the past 12 months.

And after a few years of earnings picking up and falling back again, analysts appear optimistic. They have three years of growth penciled in, starting this year. We’ve seen a few false starts from GSK, though, and investors might fear this could be another one.

Contrarian bank

A bank? In a year when UK favourites Lloyds and Barclays are sliding? Yes, but I’m talking about Investec (LSE: INVP), which is a bit different.

Investec is a constituent of the FTSE 250, where growth shares are more typically found. It provides financial and investment services to high-value customers in South Africa and the UK. That does seem to be paying off, with earnings nearly doubling in the year to March. The company paid a 5% dividend, more than twice covered by earnings.

The Investec share price has risen 50% over the past 12 months in response. I think that’s a remarkable performance for a company in the financial sector this year, no matter what its specific business.

My trouble is I have no clear view of the outlook. Earnings have been erratic before, and the shares have been very volatile in the past few years. More research is needed.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, GlaxoSmithKline, and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could July be a good time to start investing in shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains what he would do if he wanted to start investing in shares for the first time this…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Is this the start of a stock market recovery?

| Stephen Wright

Share prices have been rising lately. But inflation figures are causing our writer to think that this isn’t yet the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

UK shares: 1 dirt-cheap dividend paying growth stock I’m considering!

| Jabran Khan

Some UK shares look cheap and have excellent growth prospects too. Has this Fool found a hidden gem or is…

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’d buy in July

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons this duo of cheap shares could be good additions to his portfolio this summer.

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price a bargain at current levels?

| Jabran Khan

Supermarkets have come under pressure recently due to inflationary issues. This Fool delves deeper into the Tesco share price.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Down 82% in a year, are ASOS shares the right buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the drastic fall in ASOS shares over the past year, but notes why he thinks it could…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 possible triggers for Rolls-Royce shares to start rallying

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares a trio of reasons he is happy to hold Rolls-Royce shares in his portfolio for the long…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Here is why I’d buy this FTSE defensive stock

| Jabran Khan

This Fool delves deeper into a FTSE 250 stock with defensive traits that he would buy for his holdings.

Read more »