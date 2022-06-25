Home » Investing Articles » Earnings preview: Wise, Moonpig, Mulberry

Earnings preview: Wise, Moonpig, Mulberry

A company’s earnings can indicate whether it’s doing well. So, here are this week’s biggest FTSE firms reporting results, and what to expect.

Key Points

  • Analysts are expecting Wise's revenue to grow by 32%.
  • Moonpig is expecting to show a slight decline in revenue for the most recent year due to the slowdown in sales after the pandemic.
  • Despite a slowdown in retail sales, Mulberry is expecting a slight growth in revenue.

Earnings results are a great way for investors to judge a company. They are used to determine whether companies are on track with their initial guidance. These results can often radically move share prices in either direction, depending on the numbers reported. So, here is an earnings preview for three FTSE firms reporting results this week.

Wise (FY22 earnings)

Wise (LSE: WISE) is a fintech company that provides a money transfer service. It allows customers to send money abroad and get paid in other currencies. Wise is expected to unveil its FY22 earnings results for the year ending March 2022 on Tuesday 28 June.

Although there’s no previous record to compare with in terms of earnings per share (EPS), the earnings preview indicates that revenue is expected to grow by 32%. This is seen as generally positive as Wise continues to take market share from the likes of PayPal and Western Union. Having declined over 60% since its initial public offering, a better-than-expected number on its top and bottom lines could see the Wise share price recover from its bottom.

MetricsAmount (FY21)Analyst Earnings Estimates (FY22)
Total Revenue£421m£556m
Basic Earnings per Share£0.05
Source: Wise FY21 Prospectus

Moonpig (FY 22 earnings)

Moonpig (LSE: MOON) is an internet-based business. The company makes its money mainly from selling personalised greeting cards, flowers, and gifts. The FTSE 250 firm is expected to release its FY22 earnings results for the year ending April 2022 on Wednesday 29 June.

Moonpig is expecting to show a slight decline in revenue for the most recent year. This is due to the slowdown in sales after the pandemic. Nonetheless, the online business is still expecting its revenue to come in above pre-pandemic levels, with its bottom line also showing an improvement.

MetricsAmount (FY21)Analyst Earnings Estimates (FY22)
Total Revenue£368m£300m
Basic Earnings per Share£0.06£0.11
Source: Moonpig FY21 Results

Mulberry (FY 22 earnings)

Mulberry (LSE: MUL) is a British fashion company. It is best known for its luxury leather goods, particularly women’s handbags. The small-cap company is expected to post its FY22 earnings results for the year ending April 2022 on Wednesday 29 June.

The earnings preview points towards a slight growth in revenue despite a slow down in retail sales lately. This is due to its status as a luxury brand. Due to a lack of liquidity in the stock, its share price has largely stayed unmoved this year. Consequently, there’s a lack of coverage on the stock. Nonetheless, higher revenue with a better EPS could have investors jumping for joy, sending the stock higher.

MetricsAmount (FY21)Analyst Earnings Estimates (FY22)
Total Revenue£115m£150m
Basic Earnings per Share£0.08
Source: Mulberry FY21 Results

