Home » Investing Articles » The BAE Systems share price is soaring. Time to buy?

The BAE Systems share price is soaring. Time to buy?

I’ve thought of the BAE Systems share price as too low for years. And even now it’s on the way up, I still think I’m seeing a good long-term buy.

Posted by Alan Oscroft Published
| More on:
Lady researching stocks

Image source: Getty Images.

BAE Systems (LSE: BA) had been going sideways until the events of 2022. Now, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has helped send the BAE Systems share price up 43% in the past 12 months.

A defence stock spike started the exact same day the tanks rolled in, which is not really surprising. While the war is extracting an enormous human cost, it’s also destroying billions of pounds in defence equipment. And someone is going to have to replace it in the coming years.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

In BAE’s AGM update on 5 May, Ukraine got no specific mention. Chief executive Charles Woodburn did, however, speak of “opportunities to further enhance the medium-term outlook as our customers address the elevated threat environment.

Increasing NATO spend

Being a bit more specific, BAE said “In Europe, the significant step up in German defence expenditure is important for long-term defence funding. We see other nations increasing or likely to increase their defence budgets to address the threat environment and for NATO countries to move to, and even beyond, their 2% of GDP commitments.

As well as the obvious potential financial benefits to BAE, I can see a non-financial one too. This year’s developments might help take some attention away from the company’s association with Saudi Arabia. There’s been a lot of criticism of companies supporting autocratic regimes with shameful human rights violations.

I don’t see this making an immediate difference to the bottom line, though. It all takes time to get new defence contracts in place and for elevated profits to arrive. And Western governments don’t exactly have huge amounts of cash to spend in the current economic climate.

2022 outlook

BAE’s outlook for the 2022 full year remains modest. The company expects annual sales to increase between 2% and 4%, leading to an underlying earnings-per-share (EPS) increase of 4% to 6%.

BAE’s dividend has been erratic, but cash flow can be uneven for companies operating with multi-year projects. Still, the board expects to see more than £1bn of free cash flow in 2022. And it’s predicting cumulative free cash flow of more than £4bn between 2022 and 2024.

A 5% EPS increase would put the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 15 on the current BAE Systems share price. That’s pretty much in line with the FTSE 100‘s long-term average.

Buy now?

On that basis, I reckon it’s fair value. And I regret all those years when I’ve judged BAE shares to be undervalued but never bought them. It’s always been a case of “Yeah, that’s a buy, but not right now because I’m seeing others I want.”

Perhaps it’s because I’m an eternal optimist. Hoping for world peace while investing for war? Well, maybe that’s actually a sensible hedge.

What’s the downside of buying BAE shares right now? I’m always wary of investing in a company that’s on a bit of a bandwagon roll. When everyone sees the bullish potential in a stock, and its price is climbing, that’s so often a prelude to a medium-term fall.

I still, however, think investors could do well buying BAE Systems shares for the long term.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 250 shares I’d scoop up for dividends

| Christopher Ruane

This handful of FTSE 250 shares is on our writer's watchlist for his portfolio, partly because each pays a dividend.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Is Frontier Developments’ share price a brilliant bargain?

| Royston Wild

Frontier Developments' share price has risen strongly despite the current bear market. Here's why I think the games developer still…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

After the Prudential share price falls 33%, am I seeing a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Prudential share price was looking set for recovery in 2021. It's headed back down in 2022, and once again…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

3 top income stocks for passive investing

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods sets out three income stocks that he thinks could add value to his portfolio over the long term.

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

Down a third, is the Rolls-Royce share price now a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers whether there is a buying opportunity for his portfolio because of the falling Rolls-Royce share price.

Read more »

Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Investing Articles

Do UK penny shares offer the best investment opportunities now?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why the term 'penny shares' could keep me out of some of the most promising small-company stock opportunities on…

Read more »

Three generation happy family walking outdoors in park
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 a month to achieve a £10,000 passive income per annum

| Michael Wood-Wilson

There’s a treasure trove of shares out there and some could reward a long-term investor like me with a good…

Read more »

Active senior woman with dog on a walk in a beautiful autumn nature.
Investing Articles

How a stock market correction could help you retire years early

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer does not think a stock market correction needs to hurt his retirement planning. In fact, he reckons it…

Read more »