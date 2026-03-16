Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » With a P/E ratio of 11, could buying this stock be like investing in Meta Platforms in 2022?

With a P/E ratio of 11, could buying this stock be like investing in Meta Platforms in 2022?

I think Adobe shares today look a lot like Meta stock in October 2022. Could this be another chance for investors to earn a 500% return?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

Investors who bought Meta Platforms stock in October 2022 have managed a 500% return in three and a half years. And it looks a bit like history might be repeating itself.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock is at a five-year low and trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11. But could buying today be like investing in Meta at its 2022 lows?

Disruption?

There are definitely similarities. At its lows, investors were concerned that privacy changes on Apple devices were going to undermine Meta’s ability to deliver valuable targeted advertising.

Meta got around this by using artificial intelligence (AI) to help understand its users. But as of today, AI’s the risk that the stock market is worrying about with Adobe’s business.

The concern is that lower barriers to entry could create more competition. And this might result in either a loss of customers or an inability to keep increasing prices for the users it has.

That’s why the stock’s down around 64% from its all-time highs. But, like Meta in 2022, the company’s making good money and its core business is still growing.

Results

In its latest report, Adobe announced 12% revenue growth and a more than 300% increase in sales from AI-based products. And operating margins also remained strong. That hardly looks like a business going backwards. But there’s a bit more to the firm’s results than this – anyone concerned about the AI threat has plenty to focus on.

Adobe’s 12% revenue growth came in the context of a 20% increase in monthly active users. So the company is attracting new people primarily onto its free or low-cost tiers. No doubt the firm plans to turn these into higher-value customers over time. But the risk is that this isn’t going to be straightforward with a lot of AI-native competitors around. 

Outlook

Adding more users is a good thing for Adobe. But that only speaks to half of the concern investors have about the implications of AI for the business. Signing customers is one thing, but turning them into high-margin subscription revenue is another. And on that front, the real test is yet to come. 

I don’t think investors are going to have a clear answer to this question within the next year or so. I’m expecting more of the same – solid results surrounded by ongoing uncertainty. That makes it difficult to think about buying the stock in this situation. But that was also the case with Meta Platforms when it was trading at historically low multiples.

Am I buying?

The similarities between Meta in October 2022 and Adobe right now are striking: both stocks trading at historically low valuations despite the underlying businesses doing well. Meta obviously came through its challenges impressively and investors who bought the stock have done very well. But that doesn’t automatically mean Adobe can do the same.

The stock’s cheap, but there’s a lot of uncertainty I don’t think will become clearer any time soon. So I’m focusing on more obvious opportunities for the time being.

Stephen Wright has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Adobe, Apple, and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

After the FTSE 100’s slump, these bargain shares are calling!

| Royston Wild

Are you on the lookout for top cheap stocks to buy? Royston Wild reveals three FTSE 100 value shares he's…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Worried about a stock market crash? Here are 2 things you should know

| Ben McPoland

A stock market crash may look plausible, but it’s far from a done deal. Still, if markets do wobble, I…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock soared 900% — but after a 25% crash, is the rally over?

| Andrew Mackie

After blowing away the FTSE 100 in 2025, this miner has hit turbulence in 2026 — Andrew Mackie investigates what’s…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

If there’s a stock market crash this week, will you be ready?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's not phased by the inevitability of a stock market crash -- but is actively preparing…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA for a £700 second income?

| Royston Wild

Investing in dividend shares can be a great way to target a second income from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Diageo shares 3 weeks ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

Bad times for Diageo shares! The last three weeks have seen yet another drop, but is this a time to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has outperformed BP’s shares over the past month!

| James Beard

With the oil price soaring it’s no surprise to see BP’s shares going up. But there’s another FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 ridiculously cheap shares to consider buying now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can see plenty of cheap shares on the FTSE 100 and says the Iran conflict isn't the main…

Read more »