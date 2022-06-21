Home » Investing Articles » Lunch with Warren Buffett cost $19m. This advice is free!

Lunch with Warren Buffett cost $19m. This advice is free!

One wealthy person has paid $19m to enjoy lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett. We mere mortals can’t afford this, so here’s his advice for free.

Posted by Cliff D'Arcy Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

In a recent online auction for US charity Glide, one anonymous bidder paid a record-breaking $19m for a one-hour lunch with Warren Buffett. In 2018, the winner of this unmissable event paid $2.7m, while the 2019 winner paid the previous record of almost $4.6m.

After a two-year absence and with this expected to be last of its kind, it’s no wonder that the latest winner dug deep to secure a spot with the 91-year-old mega-billionaire Oracle of Omaha. The winner and up to seven companions will dine at Smith & Wollensky in New York with Warren Buffett later this year.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

I’d love lunch with Warren Buffett

The first lunch of this kind sold for $25,000, which I’d gladly pay several times over to meet perhaps the greatest investor in history. Instead, I’ve read countless books to absorb the wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett. Here are four quotes from the great man that guide my investment strategy today.

1. “Risk comes from not knowing what you are doing”

In 1993, this was Buffett’s response to a question from a student about his attitude to risk and portfolio construction. He added that some companies are worth ‘betting the farm’ on, simply because they are so well-run. And because Warren absolutely knows what he’s doing, his risk management is usually flawless.

2. “Rule number one: never lose money. Rule number two: never forget rule number one”

This advice appears simple, but turns out to be very difficult. Indeed, I know of only one investor who has never lost a single penny on any investment: my wife! That’s because, like Buffett, she only buys shares in high-quality, well-run businesses (or funds), and then holds them until this changes. In many cases, she has owned shares and funds for decades, giving her plenty of time to beat the wider market.

3. “Never bet against America”

Buffett believes that American capitalism has been one of the best wealth generators in modern history. I totally agree, which is why much of our family wealth is tied up in US equities. But when the S&P 500 index was trading above 25 times earnings in 2021, we stopped buying US stocks and switched to investing in cheaper UK shares. But if/when US stocks fall much further to, say, an earnings multiple of 15 or below, we will bet heavily on America once again.

4. “The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down”

Buffett said this in a CNBC interview in February 2018. It seems obvious at first — just buy when prices are low — but the real skill comes in deciding when to buy big. With US stocks down around a quarter in 2022, I expect the next few months to offer good opportunities to buy into great companies at lower prices. And, as Warren himself has said before, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price”.

Finally, I think Warren Buffett’s lifelong insights are crucial today. With stocks sliding, it would be easy for me to surrender to anxiety and stop investing. But this market crash might well be the storm before the calm, so I’ll keep buying cheap UK shares, despite a long list of global worries!

More on Investing Articles

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

Here’s why the easyJet share price is crashing

| John Choong

Travel stocks should be doing better as the industry makes a comeback. However, the easyJet share price is crashing. So,…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How I’d use a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to generate a four-figure income

| Christopher Ruane

Could our writer boost his passive income streams investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? He thinks so --…

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Investing Articles

What does the Bitcoin crash mean for Argo Blockchain shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through how the fall in the price of Bitcoin is having a negative drag on Argo Blockchain…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Where am I sheltering from this stock market crash?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Six months into 2022 and the stock market crash has slashed US share prices by almost a quarter. But I've…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

1 cheap UK tech stock to buy for passive income

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 stock has consistently raised its dividends for 26 years in a row, making it a good pick…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

This penny stock is primed for growth and at its cheapest in 5 years!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks into a penny stock in a booming industry and explains why he would be happy to buy.

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 growth stock to buy and hold!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into a FTSE 100 growth stock and the shares currently look good value for money too.

Read more »

The BT Tower looming above London's skyline
Investing Articles

Should I invest in BT shares now?

| Kevin Godbold

I'm weighing up whether a dividend yield above 4% makes BT shares a decent buy for my long-term diversified portfolio.

Read more »