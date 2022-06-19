Home » Investing Articles » Down 85%, here’s an unbelievably cheap UK share to buy

Down 85%, here’s an unbelievably cheap UK share to buy

The stock market has not made pretty viewing in the past few months. Here’s a UK share, down 85%, which looks too cheap.

Posted by Stuart Blair Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

UK shares have been battered over the past few days, as the Bank of England have raised interest rates once again. Inflationary pressures are also showing no signs of slowing down, leading to further downward pressure. One of the worst affected UK shares is ASOS  (LSE: ASC), which has dipped around 85% in the past year. Thursday was a particularly bad day for the e-commerce company, with its share price falling over 30% in a single day. This is due to the firm cutting its FY2022 outlook. But this has left the fashion retailer looking very cheap… 

The recent trading update 

The Q3 trading update was very poor across the board. For example, total group revenues for the quarter sank £4m year-on-year to £983m. This was below expectations and demonstrates that post-pandemic revenue growth has entirely stopped. 

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Most worryingly, the company is also starting to feel the full impacts of inflationary pressures. Indeed, due to the rising cost of living, the return rates for ASOS products have soared. This is having very negative impacts on the firm’s profitability, and the group now expects adjusted profit before tax to total between £20m and £60m for the FY2022. This has fallen from previous expectations of around £125m, and far below the £193m recorded last year. 

Gross margins also declined in the third quarter, due to factors such as elevated freight costs and sustained levels of promotional activity. This is another reason why profitability is far lower than expected for the fiscal year. 

Why would I still buy this UK share?

Evidently, ASOS is severely struggling right now, and I cannot see any imminent improvements. Therefore, I am expecting significant amounts of volatility for the ASOS share price over the next year or so. 

But as a long-term buy, I am still confident in the company. It has a customer base of nearly 27m, and when inflationary pressures die down, I believe that ASOS will feel the benefits of this, and consumers will return en masse. 

In addition, I feel that there are international growth opportunities. For example, in the US, the group saw revenues increase 15% year-on-year in the third quarter. As international growth is an area where ASOS is targeting, it gives me hope for the future. 

From a valuation perspective, the ASOS share price also seems far too cheap. For instance, it has a price-to-sales ratio of under 0.25, which is lower than the majority of all other UK shares. Further, based off least year’s earnings, it trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Although profits will be far lower this year, I still believe that they will recover. This means that I feel the ASOS share price is trading at bargain levels right now. 

For this reason, I am very tempted to add some ASOS shares to my portfolio. I believe that, despite its blip this year, its long-term potential remains strong. As a long-term investor, this is what I look for. 

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Stuart Blair has no position in any of the shares mentioned.The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASOS. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares sell for pennies. Should I buy more?

| Christopher Ruane

As Rolls-Royce shares continue to trade for pennies, our writer examines the case for increasing his holding.

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A 22% yielding dividend stock to buy for passive income

| Stuart Blair

Dividend stocks are increasing in popularity due to inflationary pressures. Here's a US-listed one with a yield of over 20%!

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

5 top tips for a lifetime of passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Our shaky economic outlook right now is strengthening my focus on maintaining a long-term, passive income investment strategy.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I’d follow Peter Lynch’s advice and buy this bargain growth stock

| Stuart Blair

Peter Lynch has managed to establish himself as a superstar investor. Therefore, I'm following his advice and buying this growth…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 dividend stocks to buy!

| Royston Wild

I think stock market volatility provides a great opportunity to nab a bargain. So I've been searching for the best…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy as the economy sinks

| Royston Wild

I think the FTSE 100 remains a great place for me to invest my capital. That's even though the economic…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

FTSE earnings preview: Berkeley, DS Smith, Safestore

| John Choong

A company's earnings can indicate whether it's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest FTSE firms reporting results, and…

Read more »

Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash in 2022?

| Alan Oscroft

In these days of increasing fear, with doom-mongers banging on about a stock market crash almost every day, those with…

Read more »