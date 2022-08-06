Home » Investing Articles » A defensive UK share to help beat inflation

A defensive UK share to help beat inflation

Inflation is a key issue gripping investors at the moment. This UK share seems like a great buy at current prices.

Latest posts by Stuart Blair (see all)
Published
| More on:
Inflation in newspapers

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation remains one of the key issues for investors at the moment. Indeed, in the UK, core inflation measures reached 9.4% in June, a 40-year high. There are also fears among economists that inflation could peak at 13%+. This has led to a major cost-of-living crisis, whereby consumers have had significantly less discretionary income to spend. This has seen many UK shares fall significantly.

However, supermarkets are often seen as more resilient against inflation, and I believe Tesco (LSE: TSCO) could offer a great option. 

Why Tesco?

Although supermarkets are not entirely immune to the impacts of inflation, the demand for food and drink is fairly inelastic. This means that even in periods of extreme inflation, or a recession, demand remains constant. As such, supermarkets can pass on costs to the consumer far easier than other companies. 

Tesco is a great example of this. Indeed, in the first quarter of the year, group sales were able to reach £13.57bn, up 2% year-on-year. This resilient performance has been driven by the company’s 0.2% growth in market share, cementing it as the largest supermarket in the UK. 

With inflation soaring, Tesco has also incredible growth in its Aldi Price Match and Low Everyday Prices products, where overall distribution has increased 19% year-on-year. Although the profit margins on these products are low, they still entice consumers into the shop and have boosted the reputation of the supermarket.

Strong shareholder returns

Thanks to the company’s strong performance, at the end of the last financial year it announced it was undertaking a £750m share buyback, scheduled to finish in April 2023. The first stage of this scheme has now commenced. As this will reduce the number of outstanding shares, metrics such as earnings per share may also increase. This could help boost the UK share. 

Shareholder returns overall are equally strong. In fact, last year, after reporting adjusted profits of £2.8bn, the dividend per share climbed to 10.9p, a 19.1% increase year-on-year. At the current Tesco share price, this equates to a yield of 4.1%. It is also extremely well-covered by profits. 

The risks

There are some risks with Tesco however. For example, although demand for staple food and drink is steady, the group has seen demand for some higher-margin products, such as clothing, reduce. This may impact the firm’s profitability. 

Further, the competition in the supermarket industry is extremely strong, meaning that price wars are commonplace. Most recently this has included many of the supermarkets starting to reduce fuel prices to attract more customers. This may have a further negative impact on margins. 

Why would I buy this UK share?

Despite the risks for the company, Tesco remains far better suited to deal with inflation than most other UK shares, I feel. With a price-to-earnings ratio of around 12, the Tesco share price also seems very reasonably priced. For these reasons, I am very tempted to buy some Tesco shares for my portfolio. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stuart Blair has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

£10,000 to invest? I’d buy shares like Warren Buffett to aim for a million!

| Royston Wild

Following the investing strategies of Warren Buffett can be a great way to boost one's wealth. Just ask these investors…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I raided the FTSE 100 to buy these 2 cheap shares!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After scouring the FTSE 100 index for cheap shares, I bought these two lowly rated stocks. Both offer above-market dividend…

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

3 of the best shares to buy for the recession

| Paul Summers

Things are looking bleak for the UK economy. Paul Summers picks out three shares to buy for the looming recession.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

I’d buy cheap UK shares with £200 a month in an ISA to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The 2022 stock market correction has produced countless cheap UK shares that could propel portfolios to new heights.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £250 monthly in shares to target a £32,000 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates how small monthly investments in UK shares can lead to substantial passive income in the long term.

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Income or growth? These top-performing FTSE 100 shares could deliver both

| Ben McPoland

Investing is often seen as a choice between buying income or growth stocks. These FTSE 100 shares have proven this…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 stocks to buy for long-term passive income!

| Royston Wild

Dividend shares are a proven way for investors to make a second income. Here are two I think could be…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Final call! Why I’d invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares today

| Roland Head

The Rolls-Royce share price should take off as normality returns, says Roland Head. He thinks it's time to buy.

Read more »