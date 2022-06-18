Home » Investing Articles » The Scottish Mortgage share price is down 45%. Here’s why I’d buy and hold!

The Scottish Mortgage share price is down 45%. Here’s why I’d buy and hold!

After a strong performance in recent years, the Scottish Mortgage share price has suffered this year. Here, this Fool looks at why he’d buy.

Posted by Charlie Keough Published
| More on:
a couple embrace in front of their new home

Image source: Getty Images

The Scottish Mortgage (LSE: SMT) share price is down 45% in 2022. I’ve been a keen advocate of the investment trust in the past. And, despite the fall, I remain one. Here’s why I’d buy Scottish Mortgage today as a long-term addition to my portfolio.

Scottish Mortgage share price history

In a year where many stocks suffered, Scottish Mortgage bucked the trend in 2020 with returns of over 100%. This impressive growth slowed last year, with the stock rising just under 5%. And since the turn of 2022, the trust’s share price has slowly fallen.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The most important reason for the trust’s fall is due to the performance of its top holdings. This includes Moderna, Tencent, and Amazon. And with these stocks down 46%, 16%, and 38% this year, respectively, it’s clear to see why Scottish Mortgage has suffered.

It also has a focus on growth stocks. As global inflation continues to rise, this is having an impact on these firms. This is because interest rates are raised to counteract inflation. And, therefore, the debt these firms have to fund their growth becomes more difficult to pay off. To make matters worse, growth stocks tend to be hit the hardest during these times as investors move their money to ‘safer’ value stocks. For Scottish Mortgage, this is clearly bad news.

Why I’m still buying

Despite these issues, I would still buy the stock today.

Essentially, one of my main attractions to Scottish Mortgage is the diversity it offers my portfolio. The trust invests in a range of companies. And this diversification offsets risk and exposes me to opportunities that I couldn’t attain using my own funds. Scottish Mortgage can also allow me to gain access to unlisted shares, such as SpaceX. Add this to its cheap ongoing charges of 0.34%, and I’m only further attracted to the trust.

I also think the above are short-term concerns. The trust’s management highlight how Scottish Mortgage focuses on returns over a five-year period. And the trust uses the FTSE All-World Index as a benchmark. Over the last five years, it has returned 67% to its loyal shareholders. While past performance is not an indication of future returns, the trust has also navigated some challenging crises over time. An example is the dotcom crash of 2000, and its resilience and ability to bounce back from crises like these is why I like Scottish Mortgage.

Yet, there are risks surrounding Scottish Mortgage. One of these is the large weighting it has in China. This makes it vulnerable to the potential issues surrounding the country and Covid threats. The possibility of future lockdowns could hurt the stock’s price.

That said, the trust has a track record of investing early in high-growth companies. This has played a key role in its success, with an example being buying Tesla back in 2013 when the firm was trading for just $6 a share.

As such, I’d buy the trust today. As a long-term investor, the above issues do not concern me. And Scottish Mortgage’s diversification and proven resilience lead me to believe this fall in price is a great opportunity. With management’s ability to find high-potential growth stocks, I also think investing now could see me make some healthy returns in the long run.

Should you invest £1,000 in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust right now?

Before you consider Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

3 income shares I’d buy for extra dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

While searching for the best income shares, I found these three FTSE 100 stocks that offer dividend yields of 9%…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA is losing value. Should I sell?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he is responding to falls in the value of his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d follow this Warren Buffett advice to buy cheap UK shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how inspiration from Warren Buffett is helping him hunt for cheap shares to buy for his portfolio.

Read more »

3d illustration of many red arrows pointng on the left and a green one pointing on the right side of the image.
Investing Articles

This UK growth share has crashed 60%. I’m buying more!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he has been stocking up on a growth share after its price plummeted.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

1 top FTSE 250 dividend stock to buy as interest rates rise

| Charlie Carman

The Bank of England just hiked interest rates for the fifth time in a row. Our writer examines a FTSE…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

My £3 per day passive income plan

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks this passive income plan could help him earn extra cash by investing regularly.

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares a no-brainer buy at 42p?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have given up their early 2022 gains and have plunged again. How resilient will the bank be in…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 stocks with P/E ratios below 10!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best-value FTSE 250 stocks to buy following recent market volatility. Here are two I'm considering snapping…

Read more »