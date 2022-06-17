Home » Investing Articles » Is the Tesco share price great value at £2.50?

Is the Tesco share price great value at £2.50?

Tesco provided a decent Q1 trading update on Friday morning. Currently trading at £2.50, is the Tesco share price great value?

Posted by John Choong Published
| More on:
Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • In light of soaring high inflation and lower consumer spending, Tesco reported a generally decent set of Q1 numbers.
  • Despite a decline in retail sales, Tesco still manages to outperform the bulk of its peers.
  • Positives aside, there's no doubt that Tesco faces strong economic headwinds.

Down more than 10% this year, the Tesco (LSE: TSCO) share price is trading at the £2.50 mark. The grocer gave a Q1 trading update on Friday, and its share price was largely unmoved. With a current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12 and a 4% dividend yield, Tesco shares may be great value.

Putting eggs in different baskets

In light of soaring high inflation and lower consumer spending, Tesco reported a generally decent set of Q1 numbers. Overall, group retail sales were up 2% year-on-year (Y/Y), and total sales also saw an increase of 2.5% (Y/Y).

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

On face value, these figures were confusing to me as I was expecting a decline. However, upon further analysis, these numbers were boosted by the company’s other segments. UK and Republic of Ireland retail sales saw declines of -1.5% and -2.4% respectively. But healthy growth in fuel (44%), Tesco Bank (39%), Booker (19%), and central Europe (9%) helped push the overall top line up.

What caught my eye most was Tesco’s Booker business, which caters food for smaller grocery stores and restaurants. It is a market leader with strong pricing power, high margins, and a growing customer base.

The subsidiary saw 19.4% growth (Y/Y) and 19.6% growth on a three-year like-for-like basis. This is impressive given that CFO Imran Nawaz confirmed that catering inflation is running higher than retail inflation. Given its higher margins, I expect Booker’s performance to hedge against the lower margins from Tesco’s retail business.

Tesco is the way to go

Despite a decline in retail sales, Tesco still manages to outperform the bulk of its peers. In the most recent quarter, the grocer snatched up a further 0.37% of market share, further establishing itself as a market leader. CEO Ken Murphy attributed this growth to a number of factors. These include low prices, its Clubcard scheme, supply chain availability, and shopping experience.

Source: Kantar Grocery Report

This is evident as Tesco increased its line of Aldi price match and Low Everyday Price products by 19% (Y/Y). Additionally, the FTSE 100 firm had the largest improvement in quality and value perception since the pandemic, showing that shoppers do enjoy shopping at Britain’s number one supermarket.

Drop the Basket

Positives aside, there’s no doubt that Tesco faces strong economic headwinds. Its CEO even went on to say, “We are seeing some early indications of changing customer behaviour as a result of inflationary environment”. As a result of this, I expect Tesco’s shares to take a further dip in the near-term.

Nonetheless, management reaffirmed the company’s retail profit guidance, which remains unchanged at £2.4bn to £2.6bn. This is largely similar to its FY22 figure, although free cash flow is expected to come in shy at £1.4bn to £1.8bn.

That being said, its balance sheet is in a modest position. Tesco boasts a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.3% with decent levels of cash and equivalents. As it continues to establish further dominance in the groceries market, I’m confident that Tesco is in a firm position to brave a potential recession. Even so, its low growth potential doesn’t fit my personal investment strategy. So, I won’t be buying Tesco shares for the time being.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned at the time of writing. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Royal Mail shares are down 48%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Dylan Hood considers whether the significant drop that Royal Mail shares have experienced in 2022 presents him with a good…

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

Forget the Bitcoin crash. FTSE 100 shares are today’s real buying opportunity

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 shares give me regular dividends and some protection against today's volatility. Bitcoin is simply too risky

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in penny stocks today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about how he would invest his money in penny stocks at the moment, balancing both the risk…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares to buy after this week’s slump

| Cliff D'Arcy

Looking for cheap shares to buy, I found three beaten-down FTSE 100 stocks that look like bargains to me. One…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Manchester United shares hit a record low. Time to buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Earlier this week, Manchester United shares plunged to an all-time low. After 2022's falls, would I buy stock in the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Rio Tinto shares are falling on Friday!

| Dr. James Fox

Rio Tinto shares fell on Friday morning, extending recent losses. So, is now a good time to buy this dividend…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Scottish Mortgage shares fell 8% yesterday

| Dylan Hood

Scottish Mortgage shares fell another 8% yesterday. This Fool takes a look why and assesses if now is the time…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy this 8% dividend stock for passive income?

| Roland Head

This FTSE 100 share boasts a tempting 8% yield and has plenty of cash. Can it provide a safe passive…

Read more »