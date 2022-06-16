Home » Investing Articles » With £3,000 to invest, here are the top UK shares I’d buy now

With £3,000 to invest, here are the top UK shares I’d buy now

My top UK shares include a large-cap, a mid-cap and a small-cap diversified by sector and all paying useful dividends.

Posted by Kevin Godbold Published
| More on:
Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe

Image source: Getty Images

With £3,000 to invest, I’d spread the money between three of my top UK shares. And I’d diversify by size with one large-cap, one mid-cap and one small-cap. On top of that, I’d diversify by sector.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

My large-cap pick

My pick from the big league is the smoking products maker British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS). The company has a market capitalisation of around £79bn and resides in the FTSE 100 index. 

The business deals in traditional smoking products and new-generation offerings aimed at reducing harmful health effects. And on 9 June, it delivered an upbeat trading statement. And that’s despite being in the process of withdrawing part of its operations from Russia because of the Ukraine war.

Chief executive Jack Bowles pointed to “strong” revenue and volume growth in all three of the firm’s new categories. But traditional smoking products continue to generate much of the firm’s incoming cash flow.

The company has an impressive multi-year record of growing its shareholder dividend. And it’s also buying back some of its own shares. However, it’s possible regulatory changes in the sector could lead to lower dividends in the future.

But with the share price near 3,564p the forward-looking dividend yield is forecast to be around 6.8% for 2023. I see that as attractive, although it’s always possible for any company to miss its estimates.

My mid-cap

My mid-range pick is international banking, investment and wealth management services provider Investec (LSE: INVP). The company has a market capitalisation of around £4.45bn and I can find it in the FTSE 250 index.

The business operates mainly in South Africa and the UK serving private clients with a range of products and services. 

In May, the company delivered a robust set of full-year results. And chief executive Fani Titi said the company is well-positioned to serve its “carefully chosen” client base. And that’s despite the uncertain outlook due to ongoing inflationary pressures and the war in Ukraine.

I reckon uncertainty is what I get with all businesses. And shares have the potential to disappoint as well as to delight me. However, I’m keen on Investec’s chunky dividend and analysts’ estimates of decent growth in earnings ahead. Although estimates are never guaranteed figures.

With the share price near 462p, the forward-looking dividend yield is around 5.7% for the trading year to March 2023. And that tempts me.

And a promising small-cap

For my small-cap company, I’ve chosen Wynnstay (LSE: WYN), the UK-based manufacturer and supplier of agricultural products. It has a market capitalisation of around £128m and is in the FTSE AIM All-Share index.

In May, the company issued a strong trading update. And the directors said they expect full-year pre-tax profits to exceed previous expectations. That’s because the business benefits from higher fertiliser commodities prices. And, again, the effects of the war in Ukraine plus the disruption of supplies from Russia are combining to keep prices elevated. But that could reverse in the future.

Meanwhile, with the share price near 642p, the forward-looking dividend yield is near 2.6% for the trading year to October 2023. That’s not the highest yield of these companies. But I like Wynnstay’s long record of steady annual and rising dividend payments. The compound annual growth rate of the dividend is running at about 5.25%.

More on Investing Articles

A bull outlined against a field
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks I’m buying after this market correction

| Andrew Woods

Many FTSE 250 stocks have been caught up in the recent market correction. I've found three companies that I think…

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

Is the crumbling boohoo share price a value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

The boohoo share price is now deep in penny stock territory. Should our writer consider adding more to his portfolio?

Read more »

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

At 900p, are ASOS shares a slam-dunk buy?

| Roland Head

The ASOS share price has plummeted. Roland Head looks at what’s happening and wonders whether this online fashion retailer is…

Read more »

Thoughtful anxious asian business woman looking away thinking solving problem
Investing Articles

Stock markets might crash. What should I do?

| Royston Wild

It could be argued that the chances of another stock market crash are growing. Here's how I'm preparing for a…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is AstraZeneca the best FTSE 100 stock to buy for future growth?

| Charlie Carman

FTSE 100 stock AstraZeneca was in the spotlight during the pandemic, but there's more to the pharma giant's business than…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m finally buying Scottish Mortgage Trust shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage Trust shares have been on a downward track this year as growth stocks tanked. But I see the…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

How long do bear markets last on average?

| Alan Oscroft

The S&P 500 is in bear market territory, though the FTSE 100 is holding up. But what should investors do…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 cheap growth stocks to buy today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A lot of UK growth stocks currently look very cheap. Here are three bargains Edward Sheldon would snap up today.

Read more »