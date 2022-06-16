The secret passive income strategy I’m using to try to 3x my returns!

Investing for passive income is an important investment tool. But what if I combine the power of compounding returns to boost yields?

For most investors who go down the passive income route, it is no more than a way to add a little extra cash every year. This is because the average yield of the FTSE 100 is around 3.4%. And for investors working with smaller sums of cash, this amounts to little compared to the lure of investing in trending stocks that could skyrocket in a year.

We are all aware of the power of compounding returns. What if I combine the safety of passive income and the power of compounding returns to boost long-term earnings? Can this strategy help me turn my passive income into a retirement-worthy sum?

DRIP investing to boost passive income

Short for ‘dividend reinvestment plan’, DRIP investing is a less-explored style of using passive income, which could grow returns over the long-term by two or even three times (3x). The idea is simple: every time I receive a dividend payout from my investment, I reinvest it back, repurchasing shares in the same company.

This strategy allows me to increase the number of shares I hold in the company. And this, in turn, boosts my payouts every year, which allows me to repurchase a larger chunk of shares. And as I follow the Foolish investment philosophy of investing for the long term, this could vastly boost my returns if I pick the right dividend stocks.

DRIP vs normal dividend investing

Allow me to demonstrate the possible returns with the magic of mathematics. I have chosen dividend aristocrat Legal & General (LSE:LGEN), which has a current yield of 7.4% and has historically generated strong capital every year (with plans of boosting yield year on year).

I am willing to invest a £10,000 lump sum investment in the company with plans of holding it for 30 years. This would get me 4,098 shares at the current share price of 244p. I am placing the average yield of Legal & General shares at 5% (accounting for fluctuations) paid annually, with a 3% increase in yield every year and 0% share price growth.

Without DRIP investing: after 30 years

Final investment value: £10,000 (assuming 0% share price growth)

Final dividend income: £23,785.61

Total investment returns: £33,785.6



With DRIP investing: after 30 years

Dividend contribution: £88,146.52

Total investment returns: £98,145.64

It is clear that, over time, this passive income strategy could yield nearly 3x more than just holding dividends. And at the end of 30 years, I would own 35,983 shares in the company.

Although I assumed a share price growth of 0%, it will fluctuate. If there is a fall in share price, the yield could go up in relation, boosting my returns. If there is share price growth, I could turn my £10,000 to £100,000 with this strategy.

Risks to consider

A passive-income strategy comes with risks, too. Any company could cut dividends if revenue is affected. And for Legal & General, economic turbulence could affect income as it operates in the finance sector. A long history of dividend growth does not guarantee future returns. And for this strategy to succeed, a steady payout is absolutely crucial.

It is clear that picking a winning passive income share is the first step. But I think by sticking to blue-chip dividend shares and being diligent, I could vastly boost the earning capacity of my portfolio using the DRIP method.