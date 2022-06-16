Home » Investing Articles » The secret passive income strategy I’m using to try to 3x my returns!

The secret passive income strategy I’m using to try to 3x my returns!

Investing for passive income is an important investment tool. But what if I combine the power of compounding returns to boost yields?

Posted by Suraj Radhakrishnan
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

For most investors who go down the passive income route, it is no more than a way to add a little extra cash every year. This is because the average yield of the FTSE 100 is around 3.4%. And for investors working with smaller sums of cash, this amounts to little compared to the lure of investing in trending stocks that could skyrocket in a year.

We are all aware of the power of compounding returns. What if I combine the safety of passive income and the power of compounding returns to boost long-term earnings? Can this strategy help me turn my passive income into a retirement-worthy sum?

DRIP investing to boost passive income

Short for ‘dividend reinvestment plan’, DRIP investing is a less-explored style of using passive income, which could grow returns over the long-term by two or even three times (3x). The idea is simple: every time I receive a dividend payout from my investment, I reinvest it back, repurchasing shares in the same company.

This strategy allows me to increase the number of shares I hold in the company. And this, in turn, boosts my payouts every year, which allows me to repurchase a larger chunk of shares. And as I follow the Foolish investment philosophy of investing for the long term, this could vastly boost my returns if I pick the right dividend stocks.

DRIP vs normal dividend investing

Allow me to demonstrate the possible returns with the magic of mathematics. I have chosen dividend aristocrat Legal & General (LSE:LGEN), which has a current yield of 7.4% and has historically generated strong capital every year (with plans of boosting yield year on year).

I am willing to invest a £10,000 lump sum investment in the company with plans of holding it for 30 years. This would get me 4,098 shares at the current share price of 244p. I am placing the average yield of Legal & General shares at 5% (accounting for fluctuations) paid annually, with a 3% increase in yield every year and 0% share price growth.

Without DRIP investing: after 30 years 

Final investment value: £10,000 (assuming 0% share price growth) 

Final dividend income: £23,785.61 

Total investment returns: £33,785.6

With DRIP investing: after 30 years

Dividend contribution: £88,146.52

Total investment returns: £98,145.64

It is clear that, over time, this passive income strategy could yield nearly 3x more than just holding dividends. And at the end of 30 years, I would own 35,983 shares in the company.

Although I assumed a share price growth of 0%, it will fluctuate. If there is a fall in share price, the yield could go up in relation, boosting my returns. If there is share price growth, I could turn my £10,000 to £100,000 with this strategy.

Risks to consider

A passive-income strategy comes with risks, too. Any company could cut dividends if revenue is affected. And for Legal & General, economic turbulence could affect income as it operates in the finance sector. A long history of dividend growth does not guarantee future returns. And for this strategy to succeed, a steady payout is absolutely crucial.

It is clear that picking a winning passive income share is the first step. But I think by sticking to blue-chip dividend shares and being diligent, I could vastly boost the earning capacity of my portfolio using the DRIP method.

Suraj Radhakrishnan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

