Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 is set for record share buybacks. Time to buy?

The FTSE 100 is set for record share buybacks. Time to buy?

Why do FTSE 100 companies buy back their own shares rather than handing over spare cash as extra dividends? And what does it say about them?

Posted by Alan Oscroft Published
A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

The latest announcement from BP means FTSE 100 companies are on track to deliver record share buybacks this year. BP returned £1.2bn in buybacks in its first quarter, and has now revealed a further £2bn for Q2.

That brings the total value of share buybacks expected from FTSE 100 companies in 2022 to a whopping £37bn, which easily beats the previous record of £34.9bn in 2018. Let me explain why I think that’s great news for investors.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The bounty has been boosted by soaring oil prices, and Shell looks set to spend £6.3bn on its own shares this year too. But if we leave out the oil sector, these are the five remaining biggest FTSE 100 buybacks of 2022:

CompanyBuybacksShare price12-month
change		P/E
Aviva£3.8bn417p-2%*8.2
Unilever£2.5bn3,627p-16%18.2
Diageo£2.3bn3,507p+0.4%27.0
Lloyds£2.0bn44p-9%6.1
British American Tobacco£2.0bn3,564p+25%12.1
Sources: Company announcements, AJ Bell, Yahoo! *Aviva is adjusted for stock split and capital return

Companies engage in share buybacks when they have surplus capital to return to shareholders. It means future earnings and dividends are spread across fewer shares, so each shareholder gets a bit more each year. And the share price should hopefully rise.

It’s the opposite of a problem that often hurts investors in startup growth companies — dilution. New companies repeatedly issue new shares to raise needed capital, which means future profits are spread increasingly thinly.

I certainly prefer buybacks, and I think it’s a great way to improve long-term returns.

Why not dividends?

Companies do often hand back spare cash as special dividends, which seems simpler. But buybacks can offer an added benefit at particular times. There are tax issues, which I won’t go into. But share valuation plays a part.

If shares are undervalued, a company can hopefully do more for its shareholders over the long term by snapping them up cheaply. So seeing these record buybacks in 2022 pleases me in two ways.

It’s clearly good that companies have the cash to pay out. But it also suggests the stock market is undervalued right now. It’s not just me that thinks Aviva and Lloyds are good value and worth buying. Aviva and Lloyds think so too.

FTSE 100 value

As it happens, I own shares in three of the companies in the table: Unilever, Aviva and Lloyds. Maybe that means I’m great at picking stocks that generate lots of cash to return to shareholders. Or maybe I just have a knack of finding the ones set for big share price falls. I’ll leave that for others to decide.

But seeing these buyback programmes does help me deal with my doubts and uncertainties. Maybe I didn’t make a mistake in buying these shares for the long term. At least the companies themselves seem to agree that they’re good value.

Time to buy

The bottom line for me is that 2022’s potential record FTSE 100 buybacks provide a bit of brightness to counter all the gloom we’re hearing about today. And it reinforces my conviction that now is a great time to buy shares for the long term.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva, Lloyds Banking Group, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco, Diageo, Lloyds Banking Group, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

A bull outlined against a field
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks I’m buying after this market correction

| Andrew Woods

Many FTSE 250 stocks have been caught up in the recent market correction. I've found three companies that I think…

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

Is the crumbling boohoo share price a value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

The boohoo share price is now deep in penny stock territory. Should our writer consider adding more to his portfolio?

Read more »

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

At 900p, are ASOS shares a slam-dunk buy?

| Roland Head

The ASOS share price has plummeted. Roland Head looks at what’s happening and wonders whether this online fashion retailer is…

Read more »

Thoughtful anxious asian business woman looking away thinking solving problem
Investing Articles

Stock markets might crash. What should I do?

| Royston Wild

It could be argued that the chances of another stock market crash are growing. Here's how I'm preparing for a…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is AstraZeneca the best FTSE 100 stock to buy for future growth?

| Charlie Carman

FTSE 100 stock AstraZeneca was in the spotlight during the pandemic, but there's more to the pharma giant's business than…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m finally buying Scottish Mortgage Trust shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage Trust shares have been on a downward track this year as growth stocks tanked. But I see the…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

How long do bear markets last on average?

| Alan Oscroft

The S&P 500 is in bear market territory, though the FTSE 100 is holding up. But what should investors do…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 cheap growth stocks to buy today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A lot of UK growth stocks currently look very cheap. Here are three bargains Edward Sheldon would snap up today.

Read more »