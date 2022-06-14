Home » Investing Articles » The Legal & General dividend yield is rising. I’d buy!

The Legal & General dividend yield is rising. I’d buy!

The Legal & General dividend looks set for growth, while a share price fall has pushed up the yield. Should our writer buy?

Posted by Christopher Ruane Published
| More on:
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The insurance and financial services company Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) has certain attributes I like in an income share. For example, the company is a cash generation machine — and I think it potentially has a strong profit outlook in coming years. The Legal & General dividend yield has been rising and now stands at 7.4%.

Here is why I find that attractive and would consider the shares as a possible addition to my portfolio.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Growing yield

Dividend yield is determined by two things – a company’s share price and the amount of its dividend.

Over the past year, the Legal & General share price has fallen by 13%. While that might not sound positive for shareholders, it has had the effect of pushing up the yield I could expect if I bought the shares today compared to 12 months ago.

On top of that, the Legal & General dividend has been growing. Last year’s payout of 18.45p was 5% higher than the previous year. That was a smaller increase than in the most recent few years before the pandemic. But it is still an increase. Indeed, the firm has set out a dividend strategy that aims for low to mid-single digit percentage growth in the dividend over the coming years.

It is all very well to try and grow a dividend. But to do that sustainably a business needs to perform in the right way too. The strategy sets an ambition of cash and capital generation significantly exceeding the cost of dividends, as well as growing earnings per share faster than dividends.

The Legal & General dividend is already comfortably covered by earnings. Last year’s dividend coverage stood at 1.9 times. The strategy’s focus on maintaining a comfortable cash cushion is reassuring. Dividends are never guaranteed. But if Legal & General can deliver on its strategy then I think its dividend could keep growing in future, as it has done in 17 of the last 20 years.

Rewards and risks

A  7.4% yield from a blue-chip FTSE 100 company with the prospect of dividend growth is definitely attractive to me. I think the company has assets that could help it deliver on its vision for business growth, including an iconic brand, large existing customer base, and deep experience of pricing insurance risks profitably.

But there are some risks ahead too. In two of the past 20 years, the dividend was reduced. Both cuts followed the last financial crisis. A worsening economic environment and turbulent stock market are once again a risk to profits at the firm as they were back then. Alongside rules introduced this year on renewal pricing, customers looking for the best deal could also lead to profit margins falling in the insurance business.

Nobody knows what will happen next to the Legal & General share price. But right now I can get a prospective 7.4% dividend yield by buying the shares for my portfolio at the current price.

That already looks like an attractive income opportunity to me. I would happily consider adding shares in this blue-chip business to my portfolio.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Recommended reading for investors right now

More on Investing Articles

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

Can this FTSE 250 income stock make me rich?

| John Choong

As real wages continue to fall, I'm looking for ways to earn some passive income. This FTSE 250 income stock…

Read more »

Large coffee
Investing Articles

2 boring Jim Cramer-style shares to buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

CNBC's Jim Cramer recommends buying 'boring' shares right now, so I'd choose these two from the UK stock market.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’m investing £250 a month to aim for £5,000 in passive income. Here’s how!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sets his sights on enjoying passive income for the future and explains what he needs to do now…

Read more »

Aston Martin
Investing Articles

Could I double my money with Aston Martin shares?

| Dr. James Fox

It has been a bad year for investors in this luxury car brand. Aston Martin shares are down 72% over…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Here’s why I bought this exciting penny stock!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan explains why he recently added this penny stock to his holdings and what he expects to happen in…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Woodbois shares for pennies?

| Christopher Ruane

Woodbois shares are changing hands for pennies. Does that make them an attractive buy for our writer's portfolio?

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I’m watching after markets slumped!

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks have been hit hardest by the global sell-off prompted by US inflation data last week. But, here are…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

Down 50%! Is the Meta share price a screaming bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Meta share price has halved. Our writer has been thinking about adding it to his portfolio and shares his…

Read more »