Home » Investing Articles » An 8% yielding dividend stock I’d buy for passive income

An 8% yielding dividend stock I’d buy for passive income

Dividend stocks have become more popular at the moment due to inflationary pressures. Here’s one that is dirt-cheap at current levels.

Latest posts by Stuart Blair (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

Like many other investors, my portfolio has been feeling the pain of the current macroeconomic uncertainties. My growth stocks have been the worst affected, as they are the most susceptible to inflationary pressures and high interest rates. Therefore, I have been searching for inflation-resistant dividend stocks to help ease the pain. The tobacco giant, Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB), offers one great solution. 

Recent performance

At first glance, the company’s half-year results were underwhelming. Indeed, revenues fell 1.3% year-on-year to £15.4bn and, in the same period, operating profits fell 25% to £1.2bn. Declining profits could result in the dividend being cut. For an income stock, this is not good news. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

However, upon further inspection, there were several positives to take away from the update. For example, adjusted profits, which do not include charges related to exiting Russia, rose 2.9% year-on-year. In addition, Imperial was able to improve its financial position, reducing net debt from £11bn to under £9.7bn. 

Most importantly, I was impressed by the performance of the New Generation Products (NGP) division, which saw revenue growth of 8.7%. This was driven by the introduction of several innovative new products in Europe and the US. With traditional tobacco products becoming less popular, I believe that this division will be fundamental to Imperial’s success in the future. With more innovative products coming to market, future growth in this division also seems likely.

Other factors to consider 

One of the main appealing factors of Imperial is its large yield. Indeed, after another 1% rise this year, the full-year dividend is expected to total around 140p per share. This gives Imperial a dividend yield of 8%, which is far larger than other FTSE 100 shares. With a dividend cover of around 1.5, it is also very sustainable. For me, this makes this Imperial one of the best dividend stocks around. 

With inflation one of the main concerns for investors right now, I believe that tobacco companies can deal with this well. This is because they can raise the prices of their products and consumers are likely to continue buying. 

However, I do have slight concerns about the long-term future of the company. This is because tobacco is well-known for its unhealthy properties and the number of new smokers is declining. Further, although the company’s NGP division is delivering strong growth, it still only accounts for 3% of the group’s revenues. This means that I must take the recent growth in the NGP division with a pinch of salt. 

Why would I buy this dividend stock? 

Although there are several risks with Imperial, I feel that these are now factored into the firm’s share price. Indeed, it currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 8.5, which is lower than rivals including British American Tobacco and Philip Morris. This indicates that the group may be slightly undervalued. The 8% dividend yield also offers a very appealing reason to buy. Therefore, to help protect my portfolio from the current macroeconomic uncertainties, I may add some Imperial shares to my portfolio. 

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Stuart Blair has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Big Ben and the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Earnings preview: Ashtead, Halma, FirstGroup

| John Choong

A company's earnings can indicate whether it's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest FTSE firms reporting results, and…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is it finally time to buy Lloyds shares at 44p?

| Andrew Woods

With interest rates on the rise, could Lloyds shares bring value to my portfolio over the long term?

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Down over 60%, here are 2 bargain growth stocks to buy on the dip

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have suffered considerably in 2022, due to inflationary pressures. Here's two that look exceptionally cheap right now.

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

Celebrating 70 years of stock market returns

| G A Chester

Economic, social and cultural change (and the changing complexion of the UK stock market).

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are we about to see a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy cheap UK shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Are the fears of a new recession creating a rare opportunity to buy UK shares at massive discounts? Here's what…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to beat inflation with these FTSE 100 stocks

| Kevin Godbold

FTSE 100 stocks such as these could help me offset the effects of price inflation.

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

2 sinking UK shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

There are stacks of dirt-cheap UK shares to buy following recent choppiness on stock markets. Here are two great British…

Read more »

Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 income stocks with yields of 5.9% & 12.2%!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 income stocks to buy following recent market volatility. Here are two whose massive…

Read more »