Home » Investing Articles » HSBC shares slump! Here’s why.

HSBC shares slump! Here’s why.

HSBC shares fell on Friday after the bank was told to take steps to improve the resolvability of its international infrastructure.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
View of Canary Wharf

Image source: Getty Images.

HSBC (LSE:HSBA) shares fell on Friday morning after the Bank of England reviewed the lender’s operations. US stocks also finished weaker on Thursday, putting downward pressure on the FTSE on Friday morning.

So, here’s why the bank stock fell today!

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

What’s behind the fall?

On Friday, the Bank of England said that all of Britain’s big listed banks could fail without hurting taxpayers or customers.

The BoE’s tests were the first assessment since the financial crisis of 2008 and evaluated how easily failing lenders could be taken apart without receiving support from the state.

However, there was some bad news, but expected news, for shareholders. The BoE said that Britain’s biggest banks were no longer “too big to fail” in any future financial shocks, noting that shareholders, not taxpayers, would bear the costs.

In other words, the government won’t be coming to rescue ailing banks in the future.

Moreover, the BoE said that HSBC, along with two others banks, had fallen short of meeting requirements.

Concerns were raised about whether HSBC could be restructured in a way that would allow it to continue providing services to customers while authorities helped wind down the lender. 

HSBC and the other two banks, will have until 2024, when the next assessment takes place, to address the shortcomings.

It’s also worth noting that US stocks finished lower on Thursday evening, ahead of inflation numbers, and this negatively impacted UK shares.

What does this mean for HSBC stock?

In my opinion, not a lot. The UK taxpayer pumped £137bn to prop up the country’s banks during the financial crash. I’ve doubted whether such a bailout would ever happen again.

The shortcomings noted are also not major concerns. None of the banks failed the tests, and it’s reassuring to see that these assessments are being carried out as a matter of good practice.

Are HSBC shares a good investment?

Despite being told to make improvements by the BoE, I think HSBC is a fair pick.

However, it’s more expensive than some of its peers, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.3. Having said that, it’s also more diversified than banks like Lloyds and has more exposure to high growth markets in Asia. The bank has recently accelerated its “pivot to Asia“, which I see as positive.

Recent performance has been fairly strong too. Last year, HSBC recorded pre-tax profits of $18.9bn, trumping its pre-pandemic performances in 2019 and 2017. However, 2022 hasn’t been so rosy as inflation and impairments charges eat into profits.

The current mix of high inflation, higher rates and a cost of living crisis may cause the bank some trouble in the short term. Naturally this will impact other banks too.

So, would I buy HSBC stock? I already own shares in this bank, but at this moment I think there’s better value out there. While I’m positive on HSBC’s outlook, Lloyds, for example, trades with a P/E ratio of 5.9 and I think it represents better value.

So right now, if I had £1,000 to invest, I’d buy Lloyds over HSBC.

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

James Fox owns shares in Lloyds and HSBC. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Partnership of business concept.
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Dunelm, Investec, Bodycote

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest director dealings from three FTSE…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

The BT share price drops another 4% this week. Buy now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BT share price has fallen again this week and has slumped nearly two-fifths over the past five years. But…

Read more »

Scientist filling a needle
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) might be a great buy

| Stephen Wright

Pfizer stock has struggled this year, while other pharmaceutical companies have done well. Should our author be looking at buying…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

The Sainsbury’s share price has crashed 38%. Time to buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Sainsbury's share price has collapsed by almost two-fifths since its August 2021 high. After falling so sharply, is this…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Why is the FTSE 100 tanking today?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is sinking again as investor confidence continues to evaporate. Markets could remain volatile too following US inflation…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The Alphabet share price might be down 20% but I’m not buying the dip

| Andrew Mackie

The Alphabet share price may look attractive, but this Fool argues that the worst of the sell-off could still be…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Can the Rio Tinto share price keep growing?

| John Choong

The Rio Tinto share price has outperformed many of its FTSE 100 peers this year. But with economic headwinds, can…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

Crest Nicholson shares are up 14% over the month! Should I buy or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

Crest Nicholson shares haven't been good to shareholders over the past 12 months. But finally, they appear to have bottomed…

Read more »