Home » Investing Articles » Are Rolls-Royce shares a buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Are Rolls-Royce shares a buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

How the mighty fall. Rolls-Royce shares have tanked during the pandemic. Is now the time to tuck some away in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Latest posts by Michael Wood-Wilson (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home

Image source: Getty Images

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares are currently generating a lot of interest for private investors, myself included, primarily because they are now a penny stock and everyone likes a potential bargain, but also because a positive investment case can be made for the company. With the shares having crashed since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 to just 90p today, I am considering whether Rolls-Royce shares are a buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA, but there’s a lot to consider!

[fool_stock_chart_ticker=LSE:RR]

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

It’s important to point out that although Rolls-Royce’s share price being below 100p technically qualifies it as a penny stock, historically the term “penny share” has been applied to market tiddlers, the smaller companies valued at under £100m that, for example, during the dotcom boom one could buy for 5p a share and sell a week later for 20p on a scrap of good news. But Rolls-Royce has a market capitalisation of £7.6bn, with over eight billion shares in issue. It’s no tiddler, it’s a monster, even at these low share price levels, and it’s highly unlikely to multiply in value in a hurry. So I am not excited by the somewhat speculative market chatter surrounding its penny share status.

However, I do like its investment case, or story. The reason for Rolls-Royce’s share price fall is primarily because its business depends so much on aviation, and aviation came to a standstill during the pandemic. But the pent-up demand for air travel is immense. We’ve seen the recent queues of holidaymakers at airports, the supply chain issues for businesses caused by seaports not functioning efficiently, the emerging middle classes in India and China that have money to spend on seeing the world. Unfortunately, in addition to ongoing pandemic travel restrictions overseas, there is now the Russia/Ukraine war, a cost-of-living crisis and high oil prices to contend with, which is not conducive to Rolls Royce’s customers placing new orders for aircraft engines and lucrative service agreements.

So while I feel the story is good, it’s just not quite here yet. It’s mid-term. But the stock market looks ahead too, and Rolls’ share price stabilised a month ago at 78p and has risen approximately 15% since.

There are also more strings to the company’s bow in its Defence, Power Systems and New Markets divisions. Indeed, at the AGM last month, chairman Warren East said: “We are confident that we have positioned the business to achieve positive profit and cash this year, driven by the benefits of our cost reductions and increased engine flying hours in Civil Aerospace together with a strong performance in Defence and Power Systems”.

The Defence business is particularly lucrative, and the electric planes being developed by the New Markets division could be a future game changer.

The downsides are that there is no dividend, high debt (but this is expected to be reduced by £2bn with the sale of ITP Aero this Summer) and, unsurprisingly, low profits. The £7.6bn stock market valuation is not cheap by any means, considering these downsides.

A recovery in global aviation is key for Rolls-Royce and, despite some more turbulence, I think the company could do well in the next few years. I am considering buying shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA in anticipation of this.

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Michael Wood-Wilson has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Why is the FTSE 100 tanking today?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is sinking again as investor confidence continues to evaporate. Markets could remain volatile too following US inflation…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The Alphabet share price might be down 20% but I’m not buying the dip

| Andrew Mackie

The Alphabet share price may look attractive, but this Fool argues that the worst of the sell-off could still be…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Can the Rio Tinto share price keep growing?

| John Choong

The Rio Tinto share price has outperformed many of its FTSE 100 peers this year. But with economic headwinds, can…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

Crest Nicholson shares are up 14% over the month! Should I buy or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

Crest Nicholson shares haven't been good to shareholders over the past 12 months. But finally, they appear to have bottomed…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

How I’m trying to make five figures annually in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights how he can use high-dividend-yield stocks to achieve £10,000 in passive income a year.

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Down 28%, are Taylor Wimpey shares too cheap to ignore?

| Dr. James Fox

Taylor Wimpey shares have fallen considerably this year despite a stellar 2021. So, is this stock right for my portfolio?

Read more »

Group of senior friends celebrating New Year's Eve together
Investing Articles

3 shares to buy now with inflation-busting dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Inflation is high -- and increasing. Our writer is eyeing this trio of shares to buy now for his portfolio,…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

2 of the best cheap penny stocks to buy today!

| Royston Wild

Today, I'm looking for the best-value penny stocks to buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are two I…

Read more »