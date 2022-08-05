Home » Investing Articles » Investing just £90 a week in cheap UK shares could set me up for life

Investing just £90 a week in cheap UK shares could set me up for life

Buy low, sell high! Just £90 a week invested in cheap UK shares soon builds into a sizeable portfolio in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Michael Wood-Wilson (see all)
Published
woman sitting in wheelchair at the table and looking at computer monitor while talking on mobile phone and drinking coffee at home

Image source: Getty Images

We’re in a cost-of-living crisis. Once all bills and other expenditure have been paid out, I have calculated £90 a week is what I can afford to invest in cheap UK shares for a better future.

I am learning from experience and from listening to others, such as the legendary Sage of Omaha, Warren Buffett.

Buffett once said “Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago. The biggest mistake is not learning the habit of saving properly.

He is now worth $100bn. On this basis, I am not going to make the mistake of frittering away my spare cash which he refers to.

£90 a week may not sound like much but in 11 years it would be worth over £50,000, even with no growth at all. Furthermore, if invested in a relatively safe FTSE 100 stock that had a dividend yield of 7%, it would give me £3,500 a year in income.

This income would be tax-free if held in a Stocks and Shares ISA. That sum would pay a good chunk of my annual bills for life, unless the cost-of-living crisis gets even worse!

But most exciting of all is that if invested in a good stock that grows steadily year on year, increasing its dividend along the way, then the £90 a week could create a portfolio worth nearer £100,000 after 11 years.

Therefore the £3,500 from a £50,000 portfolio would be £7,000 tax-free from £100,000. This is not to be sniffed at, especially if invested for an even longer duration.

The thing to remember is that a stock that may look expensive now might look to have been cheap in 11 years’ time. For example I have owned AstraZeneca shares since 2011, 11 years ago, when they were priced at £30 a share. At the time I thought maybe £30 was expensive, but the company continued to do well and grow and are now valued at £108 a share.

With hindsight, they were very cheap indeed and had doubled in value long before Covid-19 came on the scene. I now just wish I had bought more shares, but that’s hindsight for you! The dividends and capital growth have been phenomenal.

What I need to do is find more AstraZenecas. There are probably plenty of them staring me in the face in the FTSE 100 index, and diligent analysis and then buying at the right price is key to success.

The FTSE 100 is looking cheap compared to other major indices around the world. It has a lower price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio than the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq for example.  

Okay, this is partly justified as the USA has some truly exceptional success stories listed on its stock markets, such as Amazon, Alphabet (which is the holding company for Google) and Apple, and the Federal Reserve is being tougher on inflation than the Bank of England. But overall, UK shares are looking attractive.

The FTSE 100 sectors I particularly like the look of are Aerospace & Defence, Insurance/Investment Services, Energy, Tobacco, Pharmaceuticals and Banking. I believe there are a few gems in here that could offer the solid long-term growth I’m looking for.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Michael Wood-Wilson owns AstraZeneca shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 cheap penny stock with an attractive dividend yield. Should I buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this penny stock that is currently trading at dirt-cheap levels and offering a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy UK shares during this stock market recovery?

| Royston Wild

Market confidence is improving rapidly and another stock market recovery has begun. But should I really be thinking about buying…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m IGNORING Warren Buffett’s advice with the FTSE 100

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s advice to 99% of investors is to buy an index like the FTSE 100. So why does our…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Stock of the week: PayPal outperforms in Q2!

| John Choong

My stock highlight of the week is PayPal. The company reported a positive set of Q2 numbers. So, here's why…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE fashion stock after its recent impressive results?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 fashion stock that posted great full-year results recently and is…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

This dividend stock has an enticing yield and defensive traits!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is looking to boost his passive income stream and details a dividend stock which could do that with…

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

A FTSE 250 stock that could soar on a weaker pound

| Mark Tovey

Victrex, a leading polymer producer, gets 99% of its revenue from outside of the UK – meaning this FTSE 250…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How I’m using big-payout dividend stocks to target early retirement

| Michael Wood-Wilson

I’m aiming to retire in middle age, not old age, and lucrative dividend stocks are my key to a comfortable…

Read more »