Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Cineworld shares today?

Should I buy Cineworld shares today?

Cineworld shares have climbed recently on the back of the success of Top Gun: Maverick. Edward Sheldon looks at whether now is the time to buy the stock.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cineworld cinema

Image source: DCM

Shares in cinema operator Cineworld (LSE: CINE) – which were hammered during Covid – have shown signs of a recovery lately. While the share price is down around 70% over a 12-month horizon, it has jumped more than 10% since late May.

Given this small rebound, I’m wondering if I should buy Cineworld shares for my portfolio as a turnaround/reopening play. Let’s take a look.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Cineworld shares could keep rising

In the near term, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Cineworld share price climb higher.

The reason I say this is that the outlook for cinema operators is generally improving. Admissions are rising after Covid-19 and there are some big movies that could boost box office takings.

Top Gun: Maverick is one example. In its opening weekend, it grossed $248m worldwide. Other movies in the pipeline this year include Avatar 2, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Clearly we have reason for optimism,” said Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger in an interview recently.

Meanwhile, if we look ahead to next year, the stock’s valuation seems quite low. For 2023, analysts expect the group to generate earnings per share of 8.2 cents. At the current share price and exchange rate, that equates to a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just four. That’s a very low multiple.

Two risks that could hurt the share price

However, at the same time, I also wouldn’t be surprised if the share price was to fall from current levels.

One major issue here is the company’s debt pile. At the end of the 2021, net debt stood at $8.9bn. This is a problem in today’s rising-interest-rate environment. It’s worth noting that Refinitiv data shows that Cineworld’s credit score is just one (out of 100). This indicates that there’s a high probability that the company will default on its debt in the next year.

Another big issue here is litigation. Last year, the group said that it would pay out $170m to Regal shareholders, who were disgruntled with the amount they received when Cineworld took over Regal in 2017. The company is also involved in a dispute with Canada’s Cineplex, which could result in damages of up to CAD$1.2bn. This certainly adds some uncertainty.

One group of investors that clearly sees downside risk here is the short sellers. According to my data provider, 159m Cineworld shares are on loan at present. That represents about 18% of the free float, which is a very high level of short interest. I don’t like to bet against the short sellers, because they’re some of the smartest minds in the business.

Conclusion

Given the risks here, and the high level of short interest, I think the best move is to leave Cineworld shares on my watchlist for now.

In my view, there are safer stocks for me to buy at the moment.

Like some of these…

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

1 new penny stock in the FTSE 100 index! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

Currently trading as a penny stock, Centrica re-joins the FTSE 100 on 20 June after relegation from the index two…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

How I’d target £1,000 in annual passive income from 5 blue-chip shares

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in a handful of blue-chip shares, our writer thinks he could aim for £1,000 in passive income each…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Can I double my money with BT shares?

| Alan Oscroft

After the dividends were reinstated for 2022, BT shares could be looking more attractive again. What's the chance of a…

Read more »

Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing
Investing Articles

Are Woodbois shares a beauty — or a beast?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at the bull and bear case for Woodbois shares then weighs up whether to add them to…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 recession shares I’d scoop up now

| Christopher Ruane

Could these three recession shares help our writer's portfolio weather an economic downturn? Here is why he thinks so.

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is it boom or bust time for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains both sides of the outlook for Rolls-Royce shares and offers his personal opinion on which he prefers.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Down 86%, Polymetal shares are tempting me

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal shares collapsed in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But maybe it's starting to look like a good…

Read more »

Family with small yellow dog embracing at hill and looking at sunset
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are down 39%: here’s why I plan to buy now

| Dylan Hood

Scottish Mortgage shares are down almost 40% year-to-date amidst inflation concerns. This Fool takes a look if now is the…

Read more »