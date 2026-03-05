Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares as they march ever higher?

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares as they march ever higher?

Rolls-Royce is making billions of pounds a year and looks set to do even better in future — so what’s this writer’s concern about buying some shares?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

Sometimes, Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) seem as if it is on an unstoppable march.

Over the past week, the share price has nudged ever so slightly higher. Over one month, it is up 14% — and compared to a year ago, the gain is 69%. On a five-year timeframe, the Rolls-Royce share price gain has been an incredible 1,151%.

Past performance is not necessarily an indication of what to expect in future. Ultimately, no share is unstoppable.

Still, the upwards march of Rolls-Royce shares has not come out of nowhere. It reflects growing investor confidence in the long-term potential of the FTSE 100 industrialist.

Balancing risk and reward

A key part of investing is striking the right balance between risks and rewards.

Rolls’ ascent reflects shareholders’ hopes for growing rewards as the business performs strongly.

I see that as a reasonable expectation. After some very difficult years during the pandemic, when weak civil aviation demand brought the company to its knees, Rolls has been improving its business performance and also setting more ambitious medium-term performance goals.

Last year, for example, saw revenue grow 12% year on year. Statutory pre-tax profit more than tripled, to £2.2bn. The underlying profit before tax growth was less spectacular, but at 46% it was still substantial.

The business is performing strongly — and is still very ambitious

Rolls has been buying back shares by the bucketload and the annual dividend per share for last year was 9.5p.

That is great for a share that was selling for pennies as recently as 2022, although the soaring share price means that the current dividend yield is a rather uninspiring 0.7%.

So far, so good. But there could be more to come – potentially lots more. In the medium term, Rolls is aiming for annual underlying operating profit of £4.9bn-£5.2bn and free cash flow of £5.0bn-£5.3bn.

With demand high for civil aviation, defence, and power systems, as well as a strong brand and large installed base, I believe Rolls could well hit those targets – and may exceed them.

It’s the risks that concern me at this price

When it comes to the potential rewards side of the equation, then, I see a lot to like about Rolls-Royce shares. At the right price I would be happy to buy some for my portfolio.

But is the price right?

To decide that, I look not only at the potential rewards but also the risks – and I do not like what I see.

Civil aviation is an industry that can be blindsided by collapsing demand overnight due to unforeseen events outside its control. The pandemic demonstrated that – and the current war in the Middle East is only the latest in a long list of such events that can knock airlines sideways.

When that happens, airlines tend to be more cautious about ordering new aircraft. They also have less need to service engines that are seeing lower use than before.

That is a risk to both revenues and profits at Rolls, as servicing its large installed base of engines is a significant part of the firm’s business.

That risk concerns me because I think the current share price, at 46 times earnings, offers me zero margin of safety. On that basis, I have no plans to invest at the present.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

A stock market crash feels like it might be imminent

| Stephen Wright

Conflict in the Middle East means a stock market crash feels like a real possibility right now. But being ready…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 110 shares in this UK beverage stock that’s smashing Diageo 

| Ben McPoland

Shares of Tanqueray-maker Diageo are languishing at multi-year lows. So why is the stock behind this tonic water brand on…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

What next for Aviva shares after a cracking set of 2025 results?

| Alan Oscroft

Aviva achieving its 2026 financial goals a year ahead of schedule has got to be good for the shares... oh,…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Should I buy stocks or look to conserve cash right now?

| Stephen Wright

In a market dealing with AI uncertainty and conflict in the Middle East, should investors be looking for stocks to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many British American Tobacco shares it takes to earn a £1,000 monthly second income

| Stephen Wright

Is an AI-resistant business with a 5.38% dividend yield a good choice for investors looking for a second income in…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

1,001 Barclays shares bought 12 months ago are now worth…

| Royston Wild

Barclays shares have delivered excellent returns over the last year. But can the FTSE 100 bank keep outperforming? Royston Wild…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Get started on the stock market: 3 ‘safe’ shares for beginner UK investors to consider

| Mark Hartley

Kicking off an investment portfolio on the stock market may seem like a scary prospect. Mark Hartley details a few…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

2 spectacular growth stocks to consider buying in March

| Stephen Wright

Investors ignore the risks with growth stocks when things are going well. But when this changes, fixating on the dangers…

Read more »