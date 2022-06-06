Home » Investing Articles » The AO World share price has crashed 70%. Should I buy?

The AO World share price has crashed 70%. Should I buy?

The AO World share price has tumbled 70% in a year. Our writer considers whether it is now a bargain buy for his portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine

Image source: Getty Images

It has been a dramatic few years for shareholders in online appliance retailer AO World (LSE: AO). By the end of 2020, what had been penny shares at the beginning of the year were worth more than £4 each. The AO World share price then went into sharp retreat. It has fallen 70% in the past year alone.

But the long-term growth story at AO World still has promise, in my view. So is the share price crash a buying opportunity for my portfolio?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The AO World investment case

The reason for AO World’s dramatic share price growth back in 2020 was the growth prospects investors saw from people buying white goods online. Since then, a couple of things have changed. The end of lockdowns means customers can now easily shop on the high street again. An increasingly gloomy economic situation suggests many people will delay non-essential purchases. So, for example, buying a new bigger fridge when the old one still works fine will be lower down some people’s list of priorities than it would have been a couple of years ago.

In the short term that could be bad for sales at AO World. The company’s revenues shrank 6% last year compared to the prior 12 months. It has said it remains cautious about the revenue and profit outlook in the near term. As well as growing living costs hurting demand, risks including inflation and logistics problems eating into profits.

But looking further ahead, I see reasons to like the AO World investment case. It has scaled up its business successfully. While sales fell last year, they were still 52% higher than a couple of years previously. The company is now profitable and is focussing this year on cash generation. Although customer demand may subside in a recession, the long-term outlook for white goods remains strong. AO World is well-positioned to benefit from that.

Is the AO World share price a bargain?

So, if the longer term outlook is bright, why has the AO World share price crashed?

The coming years could be tough ones, hurting profitability at the firm and perhaps forcing it to boost its liquidity. Risks such as logistics bottlenecks threaten to continue indefinitely.

The company’s price-to-earnings ratio is around 15. I do not see that as a bargain, especially as I expect the company’s earnings this year may be lower than they were last year. Despite the deflated share price, the chief executive has announced plans to sell shares this year although he retains a large stake.

My next move

Although I do not see them as a bargain, I still see potential long-term value in adding AO World shares to my portfolio. I think the growth story remains attractive and the company has a lot of scope for expansion.

But the risks are also significant. If costs keep escalating and consumer spending slows, the company may need to put its energies into maintaining its existing business rather than trying to grow. That could keep the AO World share price in the doldrums for a while. I will not be buying the company for my portfolio at the moment.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pink toy piggy money box on yellow background
Investing Articles

Can I double my money with Lloyds shares?

| Alan Oscroft

My investment in Lloyds shares hasn't made me rich yet. But with the share price hammered, is my money set…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

My top 6 stock picks for passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dividend-paying stocks provide me with passive income and a useful revenue sources. Here are my top picks.

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Is Alphabet stock about to rally?

| John Choong

The Alphabet stock is down 20% this year. But with a stock split coming up and promising new features, its…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Four 7%+ yielding dividend shares I’d buy in June

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer highlights some dividend shares he would consider buying for his portfolio this month, each offering a juicy yield.

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

How to get rich buying penny shares… or lose money trying!

| Alan Oscroft

Penny shares, those priced at less than 100p, have been popular with investors for years. Are they really such a…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in income stocks to build wealth and retire early!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm using income stocks to grow my portfolio for the long run. So, here's what I'm doing to build wealth…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Could I really double my money with these 2 growth stocks?

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks have taken big hits in 2022. These two shares are no exception, but I think both have considerable…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock with a huge 25% dividend yield! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 250 dividend stock offers investors the top yield in the index. Our writer explores whether it would make…

Read more »