Home » Investing Articles » 3 recession-proof income stocks to buy today

3 recession-proof income stocks to buy today

Whispers about a recession have now turned to screams. This Fool thinks these three income stocks could offer great protection.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle with empty green trolley

Image source: Getty Images

With inflation running riot and markets bracing themselves for a possible recession, I think there’s a lot to like about income stocks at the moment. Here are three that I’d buy as dark clouds gather over the UK economy.

Top income stock

Recession or not, we all need to eat. As such, having some exposure to the grocery sector in my portfolio could be prudent. Normally, my first choice here would be Tesco for the sheer clout it has. Then again, it’s likely that consumers will be even less loyal about where they shop for the foreseeable future.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

As such, it’s hard to gauge who will come out on top. Consequently, I’m drawn to Supermarket Income REIT (LSE: SUPR) as a more defensive option.

This real estate investment trust snaps up supermarket property in residential areas with inflation-linked leases. Customers include all four of the biggest companies in this area — the aforementioned Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons. The fact that these clients are very long-term means dividends should be as secure as they can possibly be. Based on analyst estimates, SUPR currently yields 4.6%.

The downside to all this is the valuation. A P/E of 22 shows just how popular this REIT is right now. To help mitigate the risk of buying high, I’d put my money into other income stocks in addition to buying here.

Stable dividends

Speaking of which, a second REIT I’d buy is Target Healthcare (LSE: THRL). It snaps up care homes and then lets them out on long-term leases. Exciting? No. Good income visibility? Yes.

Earnings per share are projected to grow by 17% in FY23 (beginning in June). This would leave its shares trading on a forecast P/E of 17: not cheap but not ludicrously expensive either.

But Target is more than just a great option for recessionary times. The UK population is likely to see a significant shift in its age profile in the next few decades. Thanks to increased life expectancy, the number of elderly people requiring care and support will be a lot higher.

The caveat here (and elsewhere) is that the 5.9% yield can never be guaranteed. As any experienced investor knows, it’s best to expect the unexpected.

Income and growth?

As it sounds, Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LSE: TRIG) invests in renewable energy projects. These include onshore and offshore wind farms and solar parks in the UK and Europe. By selling the electricity generated, TRIG is able to provide holders with a stable income stream in good economic times and bad, hence its inclusion here.

Based on analyst projections, the FTSE 250 constituent currently yields 5.2%. That’s not enough to beat inflation on its own but it’s worth highlighting that the TRIG share price is also up 7% over the last year. Valuation-wise, the trust changes hands for 11 times earnings.

Drawbacks with TRIG include the fact that renewables projects can take time to get up and running and can be quite costly to maintain.

Like Target Healthcare however, TRIG has a pretty solid long-term outlook. As the push towards green energy really gathers momentum, I reckon the shares will be in demand. Buying for my own portfolio today could really pay off in a few years.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sainsbury (J) and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 pieces of advice from Warren Buffett to handle a recession

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith applies some of the advice from Warren Buffett to his own portfolio in preparing for a potential recession.

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is it crazy to load up on growth shares ahead of a recession?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is thinking about buying growth shares for his portfolio. What might a recession mean for his plan?

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is just pennies. So is it a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer doesn't see the Rolls-Royce share price as a bargain. So why has he been buying the stock?

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in a stock market crash

| Charlie Carman

The FTSE 100 is up just 0.11% this year, the FTSE 250 is sharply down and inflation is soaring. This…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett about investing for the future

| Christopher Ruane

How does Warren Buffett incorporate an uncertain future into his investment strategy? Christopher Ruane explores what he's learnt from the…

Read more »

Worker on sofa and team on laptop screen talking and discussion in video conference and dog interruption.
Investing Articles

The Alphabet share price has fallen 25%. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Alphabet share price has fallen sharply in 2022 -- and our writer scents a buying opportunity for his portfolio.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to target yearly dividends of £1,350

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he could invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to generate substantial dividend income. Here's how he…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

UK shares to buy now: how I’d invest a £1,000 lump sum

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer highlights some shares to buy now for his portfolio that he hopes offer both growth and income prospects.

Read more »