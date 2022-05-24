Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons to consider the 7% Legal & General dividend yield

3 reasons to consider the 7% Legal & General dividend yield

The Legal & General dividend yield of 7% is one reason our writer would consider buying the shares for his portfolio. Here he explains the details.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

The insurer Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) is known to millions to people thanks to its multi-coloured umbrella logo. But a lot of investors know the insurer for a different reason: its dividend income. With a 7% yield at the moment, I think there is a lot to like about the Legal & General dividend. That is why I would consider adding the shares to my portfolio.

Here are three positive points I see.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Big dividend

A 7% yield is not the highest among FTSE 100 shares, but it is well above average. What I think sets the Legal & General dividend apart from some higher yielders is my expectation that it can likely sustain its dividend in future. It is not in a cyclical industry like Rio Tinto, for example.

The dividend was well-covered by earnings last year, with coverage of about 1.9 times. From a cash flow perspective, things looked less good last year. Dividends cost the company £1.1bn, leading to negative cash flows of £1.5bn once they were paid. But that figure reflects swings in cash flows due to the company’s financial business seeing changes in asset values. The prior year, for example, free cash flows came in at £3.8bn even after paying dividends. In the long term, I see Legal & General as a cash generative business, which is good for future dividend prospects.

Strong growth prospects

Dividends ultimately require a profitable business. I like what I see as the strong foundations of the Legal & General dividend in this regard.

Last year, profit topped £2bn. That reflects a number of factors I think could continue working in the company’s favour. One is its strong brand, which helps attract new business. Another is the firm’s focus on potentially large markets. Both insurance and investment management are massive markets in which Legal & General can make sizeable revenues. I expect these markets to see continued strong demand in future.

That could be good news for me in more ways than one if I bought the shares. Not only might I benefit from a meaty Legal & General dividend, any business growth may also help boost the share price.

However, there are also some risks that could hurt both revenues and profits at the firm. A recession could lead to falling revenues as investors put less money into financial services products. Rising claims costs combined with renewal pricing regulation might also push down profitability in the insurance operation.

Legal & General has occasionally suspended or even cut its dividend. For example, it held its dividend steady for 2020. But in general, the company has tried to increase its annual payout. It has said that between 2021 and 2024, its aim is annual dividend growth in low to mid-single percentage digits.

Is that guaranteed to happen? No. No dividend is ever guaranteed. But Legal & General is a strong business and has set out its progressive dividend strategy clearly. I therefore expect management will try hard to deliver it.

The Legal & General dividend policy and payout potential attracts me. That is why I would consider buying the shares for my portfolio at their current price.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA with a 10-year time frame

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he focusses his Stocks and Shares investment choices by using a long-term perspective.

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 250 defensive stock?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking for defensive stock options for his holdings and delves deeper into this FTSE 250 food manufacturing…

Read more »

pink toy piggy money box on yellow background
Investing Articles

5 ‘no-brainer’ FTSE 250 shares to buy today

| Alan Oscroft

I'm seeing a lot of attractive dividend shares in the FTSE 250 right now. This approach gives me some very…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

The SSE share price slumps by 11%! Should I buy today?

| Harshil Patel

The SSE share price tumbled today after talks of a windfall tax on electricity generators. Our writer considers if it’s…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 penny shares I own instead of Woodbois

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer prefers these three penny shares over hot stock Woodbois -- which is why he has bought them.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has tumbled in price. Here’s why I’d buy it now!

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

This FTSE 100 stock has tumbled to nearly half of its value since the start of 2022. This presents a…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

My top 5 big dividend stocks to buy before June!

| Dr. James Fox

With soaring inflation, I'm looking at dividend stocks to increase my returns in the near term and keep my portfolio…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to survive any market environment

| Peter McMullan

Financial markets have fallen substantially so far in 2022, so I’m creating a portfolio for my Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »