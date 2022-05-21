Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 stocks to buy as recession looms!

3 FTSE 100 stocks to buy as recession looms!

The chances of a recession are growing rapidly as inflationary pressures worsen. Here are three FTSE shares I’d buy to protect my wealth in this dangerous climate.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background

Image source: Getty Images

UK share investors like me need to tread carefully before acting, given the rising threat of recession. Here are three FTSE 100 stocks I think are ideal stocks to buy during these tough times.

B&M European Value Retail

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Retailers like B&M European Value Retail (LSE: BME) face a significant costs spike as energy, labour, freight, and product inflation balloons.

However, I still think this FTSE 100 firm is a great buy for today’s climate. The growing stress on shoppers’ wallets means value retailers like B&M could be set to thrive.

The change in consumers’ behaviour is already becoming apparent. Almost two-thirds of people surveyed by McKinsey & Company said they have switched retailers, or swapped branded products for own-label goods, in the last four-to-six weeks.

Promisingly for B&M, a net 22% of respondents said they have shopped more at discount shops to stretch their budgets further. Revenues at B&M could rise sharply, in my opinion, as inflationary pressures worsen.

Fresnillo

Precious metals prices often soar as recessions emerge and investors get nervous. In this environment, the share prices of gold and silver producers like Fresnillo (LSE: FRES) can rocket to the stars.

It’s possible that demand for bullion and other flight-to-safety metals won’t ignite if the US dollar continues rising. The greenback, a safe-haven asset in its own right, has also risen in value on signs that the Federal Reserve will keep aggressively raising interest rates.

However, there’s a good chance that rates might not rise as many expect as the US economy slows. A higher-than-expected 218,000 people claimed unemployment benefits last week, a chunky weekly rise and another worrying sign for the economy.

There are other significant reasons to expect gold and silver prices — and with them profits at Fresnillo — to soar again. Rocketing inflation is a classic driver of precious metals prices. So is geopolitical tension like we’re seeing following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

BAE Systems

Defence stocks are some of the most popular shares when times get tough. Countries spend heavily to protect themselves against foreign invaders and other threats. This doesn’t stop when economic conditions worsen.

And this explains why BAE Systems (LSE: BA) share price has remained robust during the broader market sell-off.

It’s also fair to say that the FTSE 100 weapons builder’s been supported by the deteriorating geopolitical environment. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised fears of a ‘Cold War 2.0’ between East and West. Moscow’s warning over Finland and Sweden’s attempts to join NATO have added fuel to the fire too.

Global weapons spending smashed through the $2trn barrier last year. I expect sales at leading weapons supplier BAE Systems to keep rising too as the US and UK armed forces respond to the new arms race.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value and Fresnillo. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Recent market volatility means many top stocks now trade at rock-bottom prices. Here are two cheap UK shares I'm thinking…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is just pennies. Am I missing something?

| Christopher Ruane

As the Rolls-Royce share price lingers in penny stock territory, our writer revisits the investment case that has attracted him…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

How to put a valuation on the Woodbois share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has fallen from its recent spike, so should I buy now? And how can I work…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

I’d fight inflation with these 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Finlay Blair

With inflation hitting a 9%, I'm boosting my passive income and turning to these two FTSE 100 dividend stocks.

Read more »

New Ways of Investing - Hands Only Using Smart Phone
Investing Articles

2 cheap Footsie stocks to buy for BIG dividends!

| Royston Wild

The recent stock market sell-off leaves plenty of top stocks looking too cheap to miss. Here are two great Footsie…

Read more »

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

The dangers of chasing yield

| Malcolm Wheatley

Most sources of market data quote dividend yields. But how accurate are they? Sometimes, not very — potentially significantly misleading…

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

5 UK shares to buy for the looming recession

| Paul Summers

Batten down the hatches, the UK economy looks set to enter a recession. Paul Summers highlights five stocks he'd consider…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

As the stock market stumbles, this is what I’m doing with my portfolio

| Roland Head

The stock market is looking shaky, but Roland Head says he’s starting to see buying opportunities among the companies on…

Read more »