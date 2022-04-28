Home » Investing Articles » Why I’d forget Tesco and buy this dividend-paying FTSE 100 stock instead!

Why I’d forget Tesco and buy this dividend-paying FTSE 100 stock instead!

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 dividend stocks that money can buy. Here’s why I’d look past Tesco and buy this other blue-chip share instead.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Screen of various price trends, possibly in FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

Tesco (LSE: TSCO) and its market-beating yield have caught my eye today. Though, after some consideration, this isn’t the dividend-paying FTSE 100 share I’d buy today. Let me explain why I’d ignore the retail giant and buy this other blue-chip instead.

Trouble for Tesco

I like Tesco because of its exceptional economies of scale and its market-leading grocery delivery operation. However, I don’t like the FTSE 100 retailer because of its tissue-thin profit margins and the worsening competitive landscape.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

For these reasons I won’t buy Tesco, despite its 4.1% forward dividend yield.

The pressure on Tesco’s earnings are growing as costs rise and consumers struggle to make ends meet. Fierce rivals Asda and Morrisons raised the discomfort level further this week too by cutting the average price on scores of essential items by 12% and 13% respectively.

Earlier this month, Tesco projected that annual profits would fall this financial year because of this twin squeeze on margins.

I believe that the threat to Tesco’s earnings stretch well beyond the near term too, as its competitors expand in the real and virtual worlds. And I worry that this could hit shareholder returns hard.

The FTSE 100 dividend stock I’d buy

This is why I’d much rather invest in BAE Systems (LSE: BA) instead. That’s even though its forward dividend yield of 3.6% falls below that of Tesco.

This isn’t just because of its non-cyclical operations (defence spending remains stable during economic upturns and downturns). It’s also not because it has terrific barriers of entry that reduces the threat from competitors (I couldn’t set up a business building submarines in my back garden, for example).

It’s because I expect strong and sustained spending increases on defence products for the foreseeable future. By extension, I think profits and dividends from BAE Systems could expand robustly.

Arms wrestling

The global arms race has been really heating up in recent years as the geopolitical landscape has fractured. And data this week from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows that such expenditure continues to hit new heights.

Total defence spending worldwide burst through the $2trn mark for the first time ever in 2021, SIPRI said. This was up 0.7% year-on-year in real terms and driven by the US, UK, China, Russia and India.

The war in Ukraine, allied with growing suspicions by the West over Chinese expansionism, mean that spending by the UK and US is likely to keep growing too. This bodes particularly well for BAE Systems as a major supplier of hardware, software and other services to these two nations.

BAE Systems has a great track record of product reliability. One doesn’t become a world-leading defence manufacturer without it. However, the threat of a devastating systems failure — one that could damage the firm’s reputation hard and, by extension, revenues — is one that I can’t afford to ignore.

Still, on the balance things, I think the potential benefits of owning BAE Systems shares outweigh this risk. Unlike Tesco, I’d happily buy this dividend-paying FTSE 100 share today.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Is the Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) share price too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

The Scottish Mortgage (LON: SMT) share price has fallen since its 2021 highs. Here's why I might buy today, for…

Read more »

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

A pair of cheap shares to buy in May for 7%+ dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is considering a couple of cheap shares to buy for his portfolio, each with dividends that could boost…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Is this penny stock a potentially exciting recovery play?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into this outsourcing business, currently trading as a penny stock. Are there signs of life ahead…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why the Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) share price may soon double to 280p

| Andrew Woods

This a company that could be sitting on vast oil reserves. With production potentially imminent, I think the Pantheon Resources…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

At 268p, is the Polymetal International (LON:POLY) share price about to take off?

| Andrew Woods

The war in Ukraine led to a Polmetal share price collapse. With improving revenue figures, however, is it close to…

Read more »

Businessman leading a chart upwards
Investing Articles

This UK growth share has hit a 12-month low. I’d buy

| Christopher Ruane

This UK growth share is set for double-digit rises in sales and profits but its share price is tanking. Our…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Investing Articles

Is the Legal & General (LON:LGEN) share price too cheap to resist now?

| Alan Oscroft

The LGEN share price has had a poor year so far, as the economic squeeze tightens. Here's why I think…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

I have no idea how much my portfolio of FTSE shares is worth today. It doesn’t matter

| Harvey Jones

Constantly monitoring the performance of my favourite FTSE shares has proved a poor strategy in the past.

Read more »