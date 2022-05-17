Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £10,000 in my Stocks & Shares ISA right now

How I’d invest £10,000 in my Stocks & Shares ISA right now

Jon Smith explains how he’d chop up £10,000 right now and invest in his favourite sectors for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office

Image source: Getty Images

The volatility in the stock market at the moment isn’t easy to navigate in the short term. However, I’m of the opinion that within a few years, the market will be higher than where it is now. So when I’m considering how to invest £10,000 in my Stocks and Shares ISA right now, I think there are several opportunities to take advantage of.

Avoiding timing the market

The first thing I’d do is split my £10,000 into three or four chunks. Given the market volatility, the stock market could fall in coming weeks. Therefore, I’m going to invest each chunk over the space of the next couple of months. This helps to even out my buying prices, and possibly allows me to buy some stocks at even cheaper levels than currently seen.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

I have a limit for the next year of £20,000 in my Stocks and Shares ISA. This means that there’s no rush to make use of the £10,000. Why is the ISA route important? Ultimately, the benefit of my investing this money via my ISA is that I don’t have to pay any tax on profits or dividends in the future.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Selecting my favourite sectors

After splitting up my money, I want to divide each lot into even smaller amounts of £200-£400. This allows me to buy around 10 stocks at any time. I want to spread these stocks out to ensure I have a broad exposure to my favourite sectors. This likely means owning two or three stocks from the hottest sectors that I believe in.

Personally, I’d pick healthcare, energy and financial services as my go-to areas right now for my Stocks and Shares ISA. I think that there will be a steady demand for healthcare in the future, with the ageing world population. Energy, particularly renewable energy, is going to be the focus of high investment. Finally, financial services should offer me good performance thanks to higher interest rates in developed countries.

Using my Stocks and Shares ISA for income

I’d focus on UK-listed stocks from those sectors for my ISA. This isn’t to say that I can’t own US-listed stocks, and I might want to take advantage of that option for the future.

At the moment, I’d include Legal & General, SSE and GlaxoSmithKline in my £10,000 investment pot. As well as being in my target growth sectors, each company also shares the same characteristic. Each currently has a dividend yield above the FTSE 100 average of 3.78%.

This income element is also important for me in my ISA. I benefit from not paying any dividend tax on receipt of the income. Further, if we do see a market crash, then even if I’m down on my initial investment, I can offset some of this by the income that I receive during this period. This helps to tie in with my long-term approach to investing.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GlaxoSmithKline. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

The renewable energy stock I’m buying to fight inflation

| Stephen Wright

With inflation at 7% and oil prices high, our writer is looking at a renewable energy utility stock that can…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

How to invest in FTSE 100 shares after recent ups and downs

| Alan Oscroft

We had a turbulent time in the FTSE 100 last week. But what difference did it make, and how do…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy these top Cathie Wood stocks now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at some of the hot stocks that Cathie Wood owns at the moment and decides…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How does Warren Buffett beat the stock market?

| John Choong

Warren Buffett is the world's greatest investor as he's renowned for being able to beat the stock market. Here's how…

Read more »

One pound coin
Investing Articles

3 big dividend shares to buy today

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out three second-tier dividend shares to help take the sting out of rising prices.

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 250 stock to buy to benefit from the construction boom!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details a FTSE 250 stock that could be primed to benefit from the infrastructure and construction boom.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the Royal Mail share price a buying opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

With a 6% dividend yield and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3, is the Royal Mail share price in buying territory?…

Read more »