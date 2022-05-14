Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap UK shares to buy!

3 cheap UK shares to buy!

I’m searching for the best cheap UK shares to buy following recent market volatility. Here are three near the top of my shopping list today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand holding pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

I’m thinking of adding these cheap UK shares to my portfolio. Here’s why.

It might not be plain sailing over at Wincanton (LSE: WIN) as the economy cools and fuel costs soar (diesel hit a new record above 178p this week).

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

But I believe the opportunities for the distribution giant are good enough to overlook the issues as e-commerce grows. Latest financials showed ‘eFulfilment’ revenues up 56% in the 12 months to March. And Wincanton said that “the medium-term outlook for online eFulfilment remains strong” last month too.

The stock’s acquisition of Cygnia last autumn has boosted its ability to capitalise on the online shopping boom as well. Internet sales have been booming following the pandemic and Britain had the highest rate of e-commerce penetration worldwide last year according to Mastercard.

Today Wincanton trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 9.8 times.

Growing market share

Marketing merchandise business 4Imprint Group (LSE: FOUR) faces near-term turbulence as consumer confidence in the US weakens. The business sources almost all profits from North America.

Consumer confidence in the States has sunk to 11-year lows, data this week showed. The mood threatens to get worse as inflation rises too, threatening company spending on marketing.

However, as a long-term investor I’m still excited by 4Imprint’s investment case. The stock makes mugs, umbrellas, T-shirts, pens and an assortment of other objects on which firms put their company or product name.

This is a market that’s growing rapidly due to its better cost-effectiveness versus traditional advertising. And it’s one in which 4Imprint is growing market share from a very low base. McKinsey & Company puts its share at just low-single-digit percentages.

Most recent financials showed 4Imprint’s orders in North America up 11% between January and April versus the same 2019 period. Right now this cheap UK share trades on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.6.

Motoring on

I think Motorpoint Group (LSE: MOTR) shares could be a wise investment as the shortage of new cars in the UK worsens.

Huge supply problems concerning components like semiconductors are hitting auto production hard. A knock-on effect is that demand for pre-owned vehicles is surging, an industry Motorpoint specialises in. The problem is getting worse amid a Covid-19 resurgence in China, meaning the prices Motorpoint and its competitors are charging continue to rise.

Latest data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed used car sales rose 5.1% in the first quarter of 2022. Motorpoint is growing the number of branches it operates to make the most of this opportunity and deliver long-term profits growth. In the six months to March alone the company opened three new sites.

Today Motorpoint trades on a forward PEG ratio of just 0.1. Despite the intense competition it faces I think it could be too cheap for me to miss.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended 4imprint Group, Mastercard, and Motorpoint. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

7 top AIM market shares to buy now

| Roland Head

Roland Head reveals his top AIM market picks and explains why London’s growth market can be a good place to…

Read more »

A Lloyds tech engineer works on the bank's digital platform
Investing Articles

6 reasons why I LOVE and HATE Lloyds shares!

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price looks ultra-cheap at current penny stock prices. Is it a brilliant bargain or a value trap…

Read more »

Investing Articles

‘Britain’s Warren Buffett’ just bought this stock. Should I buy it too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fundsmith manager Terry Smith just added a new stock to his fund. Edward Sheldon is wondering if he should follow…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 ways to invest in UK shares to beat a new recession

| Alan Oscroft

The UK economy shrank in March, and there's probably worse to come. How will I handle my UK shares? I…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d use the Warren Buffett approach and try to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks a couple of lessons from the Warren Buffett playbook could help him improve his investment returns over…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Are these crashing penny stocks now explosive bargains?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

High-flying penny stocks are crashing, but which ones can bounce back? Zaven Boyrazian explores two UK shares that might now…

Read more »

Portrait of worried woman standing beside window
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Lloyds share price continues to tumble

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Interest rates are on the rise, yet the Lloyds share price continues to drop. Zaven Boyrazian explains what's going on…

Read more »