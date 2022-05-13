Home » Investing Articles » My 3 best tips on how to invest in today’s stock market

My 3 best tips on how to invest in today’s stock market

With fears of an impending stock market crash, here are three of my best tips on how to invest in today’s economic climate.

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
Illustration of bull and bear

Image source: Getty Images.

Key Points

  • Inflation is rocketing higher and the stock market is falling
  • Many people assume gold is a good investment, but the stock market has seen a better historical return
  • Here are my three best tips to invest in today's stock market

It’s no secret that sky-high inflation has driven consumer confidence down to levels not seen since 2008. Last week, the Bank of England followed the US Federal Reserve with an additional interest rate rise. This sent stock markets into the red. With fears of an impending recession, here are three of my best tips on how to invest in today’s stock market.

Golden opportunity?

Given the wild swings for stocks and lower cash value from high inflation, the casual observer might have expected gold to do well. On the contrary, this week saw gold trade at its worst levels since February. This was due to the strength of the US dollar, as it hit a 20-year high, rebuffing views that the greenback is a dying dinosaur. While both gold and cash offer more safety than equities, gold has underperformed the stock market over most time periods. As such, I feel the golden opportunity isn’t investing in the commodity, but rather in the stock market over the long term.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Source: Goldhub, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and Yahoo! Finance

There’s been lots of noise but no real direction as to whether the falls are a great buying opportunity, or just the first step in a much more serious bear market. If inflation remains high, further rate rises look inevitable. This is bad news for property, equities, and bonds, especially if paired with an economic downturn. Despite that, it’s worth noting that although the stock market seeing plenty of red lately, history’s on its side. Since its inception, the US S&P 500 has rebounded from every single market crash, for instance.

Time in the market is better than timing the market

Many investors seek to time the market by finding a bottom before investing. Unfortunately, it’s very rare that this actually works. The best-known investor globally, Warren Buffett, once said: “I haven’t the faintest idea what the stock market is going to do when it opens on Monday.” More often than not, investors have to suffer a little bit of pain before seeing a return on investment. Be that as it may, being patient is easier said than done. It’s never easy investing your savings only to watch the lose half their value. Hence why it’s crucial to pick the right stocks.

Picking the right stocks

That brings me on to how to do that. Do your due diligence — that’s the most important thing before investing in the stock market. Like the oracle of Omaha, I follow a strict checklist before purchasing stocks. I look for:

  • Solid fundamentals (low debt and healthy cash levels)
  • A company with pricing power or high margins
  • Great earnings potential

These qualities sound simple, but they’re more difficult to find in many companies than not. Nonetheless, one such company that exhibits all these traits is Google owner Alphabet. The mega-cap boasts an excellent balance sheet, healthy margins (30%), and great earnings potential through the development of its many offerings. Nevertheless, its share price is down 20% this year as the firm came in short of earnings expectations and future underperformance remains a risk. However, I’ll be capitalising on its lower price to add to my Alphabet position.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

John Choong owns shares of Alphabet (Class A Shares) at the time of writing. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing Articles

Will the BP share price keep rising?

| Manika Premsingh

BP share price has risen almost 30% in the past year. But can it continue to do so?

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

1 top UK stock I’d buy before a recession

| Jabran Khan

With a potential recession around the corner due to macroeconomic issues, Jabran Khan delves deeper into a top UK stock…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock just saw a sharp drop. Would I buy it on dip?

| Manika Premsingh

The Marshalls share price took a beating after its latest trading update. Is it warranted?

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 defies the US stock market crash

| Cliff D'Arcy

On Thursday, the S&P 500 came within 0.1% of a full-on stock market crash. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 index…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m adding this exciting penny stock to my holdings!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he is adding this penny stock to his holdings and delves deeper into the reasons behind…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Investing Articles

Should I keep buying Hargreaves Lansdown shares as they fall?

| Dr. James Fox

Hargreaves Lansdown shares haven't performed well in 2022. In a trading update, the business announced a slowdown in assets and…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

The way forward for the Rolls-Royce share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has been falling in 2022. After this week's AGM, here's what I expect for the rest…

Read more »