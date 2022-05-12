Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap UK shares (including a top penny stock) to buy right now!

2 cheap UK shares (including a top penny stock) to buy right now!

I think these bargain UK shares could help supercharge my returns. Here’s why I’d buy these companies that trade in and around penny stock territory.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Sixed group of millennial aged friends discuss investing

Image source: Getty Images

I’m searching for the best UK shares to buy following recent volatility. Here are two (including a brilliant penny stock) Im considering today.

Inflationary strains

Investing in value retailers is an appealing idea to me as the cost of living crisis worsens. News that Aldi and Lidl are the fastest-growing grocers right now illustrates the excellent investing opportunity here.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

It’s why I’m considering buying TheWorks.co.uk (LSE: WRKS). Buying these sorts of stocks might prove a lucrative decision for long after 2022 too. The pressure on shoppers’ wallets is tipped by many to remain severe as inflationary pressures persist.

Take Andy Haldane, for example. The Bank of England’s former chief economist has said high inflation could last for “years rather than months,” suggesting that elevated price rises could last until 2024.

Working it out

The Works sells books, games, toys, and arts & crafts materials. So it could be argued that the firm might suffer as consumers slash spending on non-essential items.

I still believe the sales outlook for the budget retailer remains compelling however. I think it might benefit significantly as people switch over from more expensive retailers. After all, people don’t stop reading, and children still need toys and games when times get tough, right?

I also think The Works’ bid to bolster e-commerce revenues will pay off handsomely now and in the next few years. Between April and October 2021, online sales here jumped 81% on a two-year basis. This was helped by its large investment in products, its platform, and its fulfilment capabilities.

The Works currently trades around 51p per share. This leaves it trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.6 times, well inside bargain-basement territory of 10 times and below.

Another cheap UK share to buy

I believe buying Premier Foods (LSE: PFD) shares could be a profitable idea too. This is thanks to its packed stable of ultra-popular food brands.

History shows us that spending on food remains broadly resilient when times get tough. We need to keep eating to keep going, right? So this nearly-penny stock should trade more robustly than many other UK shares, the theory goes.

Premier Foods has an advantage in the market too, thanks to its winning product lines such as Mr Kipling cakes, Bisto gravy and Batchelors instant meals. These brands command supreme customer loyalty that means volumes remains strong at all points of the economic cycle.

Great value

I can’t speak about food producers like Premier Foods without mentioning the impact of rising costs on their bottom line. Commodity prices are soaring on core ingredients and could continue if the war in Ukraine continues. For example, the European Investment Bank estimates that Ukraine is sitting on €8bn worth of wheat it can’t export.

However, I think the threat of rising costs to Premier Foods’ profits are reflected in the company’s rock-bottom valuation. At 105p per share, the FTSE 250 stock trades on a forward P/E ratio of just 9.1 times.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Is the Sainsbury’s (LON:SBRY) share price now too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

The SBRY share price has been on a slide. But full-year results were positive, and the dividend looks set to…

Read more »

ESG concept of environmental, social and governance.
Investing Articles

As commodity markets wobble, why Glencore shares are my star buy

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why the recent sell-off in Glencore’s shares have presented him with a buying opportunity

Read more »

Businessman pulling out wooden brick from toppling stack
Investing Articles

Coinbase shares just tanked. Should I buy now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Crypto prices have fallen and this has hit Coinbase's share price. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

8% dividend yields! 2 FTSE 100 shares to buy for regular income

| Harshil Patel

A few FTSE 100 shares offer juicy 8% dividend yields. Our writer considers two top picks for high and reliable…

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Investing Articles

So what if bitcoin has crashed 50%? I’d rather buy UK dividend shares

| Harvey Jones

I'm building up my wealth using UK dividend shares, and keeping well clear of Bitcoin.

Read more »

New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.
Investing Articles

The Lloyds dividend yield is growing. What now?

| Christopher Ruane

A falling share price has boosted the Lloyds dividend yield. This shareholder explains why that hasn't convinced him to buy…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

At 270p, is now an excellent time to buy Tesco shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Tesco shares have fallen this year, but is this a buying opportunity for long-term investors? Zaven Boyrazian investigates.

Read more »