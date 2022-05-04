Home » Investing Articles » Is Woodbois the best penny stock to buy today?

Is Woodbois the best penny stock to buy today?

The Woodbois share price has doubled in a month. Roland Head asks should this sustainable timber business be his next penny stock purchase?

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background

Image source: Getty Images

The Woodbois (LSE: WBI) share price has doubled over the last month. But at just 7.5p, as I write, shares in this African timber specialist are still firmly in penny stock territory.

Recent trading news from this £167m business looks encouraging, to me. Revenue and production are both rising. Should I buy Woodbois shares for my portfolio? I’ve been taking a look at this fast-growing business to find out more.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

A sustainable winner?

Woodbois is aiming to bring high standards of sustainability to the African timber business. The company sells wholesale timber and veneer from sustainably managed forests in Gabon and Mozambique.

Alongside this, Woodbois also has a carbon offsetting team that’s working towards launching the group first carbon sequestration project. The company is working towards FSC certification and plans to be carbon neutral by 2035.

Demand for Woodbois’ timber and veneer seems healthy. Revenue rose 14% to $17.5m in 2021, and by 22% to $5.6m during the first quarter of 2022.

Production is also increasing. The company says sawmill production during the first quarter was 4,200 cubic metres – 24% above the 2021 average. Veneer production was also 13% above 2021 levels. This all seems quite promising.

Running out of cash?

Although Woodbois’ performance improved last year, the business burned through $8.4m of cash during the 12-month period. This left the company with net debt of $8.3m and just $0.9m of cash at the end of 2021.

I’m concerned Woodbois could run short of cash this year. Shipping problems are currently limiting the rate at which the company can ship finished goods to its customers. In turn, this is hindering the pace of production growth.

Chief financial officer Carnel Geddes arranged $4m of new lending in January to help tide things over. My sums suggest this might be enough, depending on how quickly shipping conditions return to normal.

However, I think there’s a real risk production growth could be lower than expected in 2022.

Woodbois shares: my decision

This looks like a potentially interesting business to me. The combination of sustainable timber and carbon offsetting means Woodbois is operating in two key ESG growth areas.

If the company can continue to expand its production and secure the shipping capacity it needs, then I think sales could rise strongly this year. Broker forecasts suggest revenue could rise by 55% to $27m this year. That’s expected to translate into an after-tax profit of $0.2m.

My concern is that Woodbois could need to raise more funds from shareholders to avoid a cash crunch. This could lead to more dilution, reducing future gains.

I’m also a little worried by the rapid departure of CEO Federico Tonetti after just five months. He was only appointed in November after agreeing a growth plan with the board.

I think Woodbois could have potential. But I don’t think it’s the best penny stock for me to buy today. I’m going to keep looking for new opportunities and will revisit Woodbois in a few months to check on progress.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Cheap FTSE 100 stocks! Should I buy Shell shares right now?

| Royston Wild

Shell's share price offers exceptional value for money right now. Is it finally time for me to pile into the…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

When will the Rolls-Royce share price recover?

| John Choong

The Rolls-Royce share price is now in penny stock territory. But with the manufacturer securing new deals lately, its share…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX
Investing Articles

Aston Martin shares just jumped 10%! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Aston Martin shares gained as much as 10% on Wednesday following a trading update and a new CEO announcement.

Read more »

woman sitting in wheelchair at the table and looking at computer monitor while talking on mobile phone and drinking coffee at home
Investing Articles

Why Rolls-Royce’s shares are still risky

| Peter McMullan

Rolls-Royce’s shares have cratered in recent years, and a bet on a turnaround in the company’s fortunes could be a…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Is the 7.5% dividend on Legal & General shares too good to miss?

| Stephen Wright

Our writer thinks that a big dividend and a faltering share price might mean that Legal & General shares are…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m preparing for a stock market crash!

| Dr. James Fox

Some analysts are predicting a stock market crash triggered by poor economic data or interest rate rises. So here's how…

Read more »

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

Is the plunging boohoo share price a buying opportunity?

| Harshil Patel

As the boohoo share price plunges to below 70p, our writer considers if the shares are far too cheap to…

Read more »

An illuminated Cineworld sign
Investing Articles

Cineworld’s back in the news! Is now the time to buy its shares?

| Royston Wild

The Cineworld share price has continued falling following news of fresh financial plans. Is now the time for me to…

Read more »