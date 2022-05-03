Home » Investing Articles » Why I think Taylor Wimpey shares are dividend gold mines

Why I think Taylor Wimpey shares are dividend gold mines

Jon Smith addresses the fall in Taylor Wimpey shares, but explains why he’s using this to take advantage of the dividend yield.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Models of houses on top of pound coins

Image source: Getty Images.

When I’m looking at dividend options for passive income, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW) frequently comes up in conversation. Despite pausing the dividend temporarily during the pandemic, the company has experienced a rising dividend yield over the past year. Taylor Wimpey shares currently offer me a dividend yield of 6.76%. Here’s why I think I might buy the stock now.

Addressing the share price fall

Taylor Wimpey shares are down 29.5% over the past year. This doesn’t normally sound like a great start when it comes to deciding whether to invest or not. However, understanding the reasons behind this provides me with a more complete picture.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Firstly, there was concern about costs relating to the cladding scandal and who would be responsible to pay for it. Some of this has been alleviated in recent months, with Taylor Wimpey setting aside provisions of £245m to make safe the structures involved. But the reputational damage along with the provisions set aside have been a drag on the share price.

Further, CEO Pete Redfern announced that he would be stepping down after 15 years at the helm. Even though the new CEO (Jennie Daly) is experienced, there’s always some concern about the future direction of a business after someone departs after so long in charge.

As a final note, I also think some investors are getting a little concerned that the rally in the housing market is stalling and sales could drop. Taylor Wimpey benefits from higher average selling prices directly, so any slump would hit revenues.

Using Taylor Wimpey shares for dividends

A falling share price does help when it comes to the dividend yield. If the dividend per share remains the same, a lower share price will increase the dividend yield. It’s as if I’m getting better value for my money.

I think that Taylor Wimpey shares could offer me good income in years to come despite the recent share price fall. Firstly, the company operates on high profit margins. For example, the operating profit margin target is 21%-22%. At such levels, even a large swing in costs or revenue can be handled without a material risk of losing money. If the chances of losing money are slim, the chances of being paid out a dividend remains high.

Further, the business operates with a forward order book. This means that it knows in advance the housing demand at any one time for the coming period. In the 2021 report, it stated that it has an “excellent order book amounting to 10,009 homes (31 December 2020: 10,685 homes) excluding joint ventures, valued at £2,550m (31 December 2020: £2,684m)”.

For an income investor like me, having a good outlook is perfect. This makes it reasonable to conclude that a dividend will be paid based on the 2022 results. This could help me forecast my passive income with more certainty.

Dividend potential for the future

In a world with high inflation, having good dividend stars in my portfolio are important. At an individual level, I think I’m going to buy Taylor Wimpey shares. The share price sell-off represents a good buying opportunity, especially when I think the outlook is still robust.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA for a 6%+ dividend yield

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer picks a handful of UK names to buy now for his Stocks and Shares ISA with the objective…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is GlaxoSmithKline stock set to soar?

| Dr. James Fox

GlaxoSmithKline stock has gone from strength to strength this year, but is there still room for further share price growth?

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Is Legal & General stock too cheap to miss?

| Dr. James Fox

Legal & General stock hasn't performed well this year, but is this blue-chip firm looking too cheap to ignore?

Read more »

Private investor buying UK shares at home
Investing Articles

This penny stock is rocketing in price! Here’s why I’d buy it now

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best growth stocks to buy this May. And I think this top-quality penny stock could be…

Read more »

A woman works at an IWG location
Investing Articles

Is the current Scottish Mortgage share price a golden buying opportunity?

| Andrew Woods

With its geographical diversity and investment expertise, can the Scottish Mortgage share price resume its climb in a tough macro…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Will BP shares keep rising on record profits?

| Roland Head

BP shares have doubled from their 2020 lows. Roland Head asks is it too late to buy the oil and…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’m using Warren Buffett’s advice and buying these dirt-cheap tech stocks

| Stuart Blair

Warren Buffett hasn't traditionally been a fan of tech stocks. But these two are trading in significant value territory and…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Why I’d invest in these 3 FTSE 100 stocks in May

| Hamish Cassidy

The FTSE 100 suffered price volatility in late April. Let’s look at why I’m considering these three Footsie companies for…

Read more »