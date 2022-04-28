More on Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown shares are down 43% YOY! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Hargreaves Lansdown shares have been on a downward trend over the past year. But, for me, this stock is now…

2 UK shares to buy now with a spare £300

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has identified two shares to buy now for his portfolio that he thinks offer him the chance of…

Why I think the 37% drop in the Teladoc share price is a huge buying opportunity

| Stephen Wright

Cathie Wood favourite Teladoc Health is down 37% in response to a $6.6bn loss. Our writer take a close look…

The Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) share price just jumped 15%. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The ARB share price responded positively to a sevenfold rise in 2021 earnings. Has the rot stopped, and are the…

Why the Meta Platforms share price could soar again

| Stephen Wright

Meta Platforms reported earnings last night and the stock is higher in extended trading. Our writer looks at the report…

Passive income for life with £100 a month? Here’s how I’d do it

| Paul Summers

Generating a solid passive income stream isn't difficult, explains Paul Summers. Just add consistency and patience.

With inflation at 7%, I’d buy these 2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks yielding 11%

| Harvey Jones

Given near-zero returns on cash it's incredible that FTSE 100 dividend stocks can pay double-digit yields.

Why I’d forget Tesco and buy this dividend-paying FTSE 100 stock instead!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 dividend stocks that money can buy. Here's why I'd look past Tesco and…

