Home » Investing Articles » 3 top penny stocks I’m buying in May!

3 top penny stocks I’m buying in May!

Investing in penny stocks can be a great way to build wealth over the long term. As such, I’ve found three attractive companies that could deliver growth within my portfolio.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

Purchasing penny stocks can be a great way for me to find growth opportunities for my long-term portfolio. Defined as a company with a share price under £1, penny stocks are found across the whole London Stock Exchange. I think I’ve found three such firms that I’ll add to my portfolio in May. Why am I attracted to these businesses? Let’s take a closer look.

Penny stock #1: PetrolTal

An oil and gas production company focused on operations in Peru, PetroTal  (LSE:PTAL) is listed on the AIM 100 index. It is currently trading at 40p and is in prime penny stock territory.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

From 2020 to 2021, crude oil revenues increased over two times, from $76m to $159m. Despite this, profit before tax has declined between 2019 and 2021, falling from $20m to a loss of $1.45m. This is a trend I would like to see reverse in the near future. 

In better news, the company recently reported that its Well 10H in Peru set a new record of over 10,000 barrels per day. This well was also constructed for 17% less than expected.

In addition, for the three months to 31 March, production and sales were up 58% and 48%, respectively, year on year.

Penny stock #2: Breedon

The second penny stock I’m buying in May is UK construction materials producer Breedon (LSE:BREE). It currently trades at 81.8p and specialises in cement.

Between 2017 and 2021, revenue increased markedly from £650m to £1.2bn. Furthermore, profit before tax grew from £71m to £114m. 

It should be noted, however, that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

For the three months to 31 March, revenue rose 16%, year on year. Additionally, the company announced that there was stable long-term demand for projects.

There is the added risk of further volatility in relevant commodities and the potential for rising costs of raw materials.

Penny stock #3: Jubilee Metals

Finally, Jubilee Metals (LSE:JLP) is a penny stock firm engaged in the metals recovery industry in South Africa and Zambia. 

For the years ended June, between 2017 and 2021, the company swung from a £20.42m loss to a £43m profit. 

What’s more, revenue has surged from £9.81m to £132m over the same period. This performance, together with the firm’s sustainable business model, prompted investment bank Berenberg to initiate a target price of 21p. This penny stock currently trades at 15.3p. 

There is always the risk, however, of political and military instability in the areas where Jubilee Metals operates. If any of these risks come to fruition, this could be bad news for the share price.   

Overall, each of these businesses is strong and in prime penny stock territory. They could provide me with growth over the long term and I will be buying shares in each firm in May.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The building of FTSE 100 bank HSBC in Singapore
Investing Articles

Is the HSBC share price dip a good time to buy?

| Manika Premsingh

The HSBC share price has started recovering. What happens next?

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares with juicy 8%+ yields to buy in May

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

With inflation mounting in the UK, Suraj Radhakrishnan looks at high-yield dividend shares that also offer growth potential for his…

Read more »

Man using credit card and smartphone for purchasing goods online.
Investing Articles

PayPal earnings matches Q1 estimates. What now?

| John Choong

PayPal just reported earnings for Q1, matching estimates of analysts across the board. With a mixed bag of figures, what's…

Read more »

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

How I’m trying to double my money using a Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can take advantage of long-term themes and the tax benefits of a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does the Prudential share price make it a top blue-chip buy today?

| Alan Oscroft

The Prudential share price has slumped so far in 2022. But I see potentially attractive prospects in the company's new…

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett owns these five shares. Should I?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at the portfolio of famous share picker Warren Buffett and considers a handful of the shares in…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are trading in pennies! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares have underperformed over the past year. But is this stock now looking like a good buy for my…

Read more »

White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.
Investing Articles

Pinterest earnings beat Q1 estimates. Here’s why I’m buying the shares

| John Choong

Pinterest just reported Q1 earnings that beat estimates. Since then, its share price has gone up. So here's why I'm…

Read more »