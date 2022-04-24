Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Netflix stock?

Should I buy Netflix stock?

Stephen Wright analyses Netflix stock. The price has come down a lot recently. Is this an opportunity for our writer to buy shares?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

Key Points

  • Warren Buffett says that the ideal investment is a strong business with a competitive advantage at a decent price.
  • Netflix stock has fallen to an attractive price lately.
  • The company has to spend significant amounts on content creation and has some difficult competition.

According to Warren Buffett, there are three things that an investor should look for when evaluating a stock or a company. The first is a strong business. The second is an advantage over its competitors. The third is a reasonable price.

Shares in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been falling this year. But the company has the largest subscriber base of any of the streaming providers and it outperformed expectations this week in terms of revenues and earnings. So does Netflix meet the Warren Buffett criteria?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

A strong company

According to Buffett, the best type of business is one that is able to grow its earnings without having to invest much in order to do so. That means that the cash that it produces doesn’t have to be reinvested into the business.

A good example of this kind of business is Rightmove. The company doesn’t own much in the way of physical assets — it has no shops, no factories, and no substantial equipment. That means that when it makes money, it doesn’t have to be used in maintaining these assets.

I don’t think that Netflix is a great example of what Buffett would think of as a wonderful business. While it’s true that the company doesn’t have to spend much to distribute its service to more people, it is almost constantly spending to acquire and develop new content.

A competitive advantage

The best companies also have something that prevents competition from stealing their customers. This can come in various forms — it might be that it’s hard for customers to change, or that the company’s products are protected by patents.

The London Stock Exchange Group runs the exchanges that financial transactions take place on. There’s little incentive for anyone to try and compete with them in the UK, because their market position is so dominant and it would be expensive for a competitor to get set up.

In the case of Netflix, I find it hard to see where a competitive advantage comes from. Worse yet, Netflix now seems to be competing with a lot of other players, such as Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet. Having to try and fend off competition with deep pockets is undesirable in my view.

Price

Price is important when it comes to investing. Arguably, the reason that Netflix shares have fallen so precipitously is that the share price was too high in the first place. But has the company’s share price fallen to a reasonable level?

At the time of writing, Netflix stock trades at a level that implies a price of just under $100bn for the entire organisation. The business has around $6bn in cash and just over $15bn in debt, giving an overall valuation of around $109bn.

Last year, Netflix produced around $6.2bn in operating income. That’s a return of around 5.7%. I think that’s a decent return for a company that has the capacity to grow its earnings in the future. From a price perspective, I think that there’s reason to think that Netflix shares are attractive.

Conclusion

The recent drop in Netflix stock has brought shares to attractive levels. But I think that the underlying business isn’t one that I’d like to own. That’s why I don’t think I’ll be buying Netflix shares, even at these prices.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

With inflation at 6%, I’m using the Warren Buffett method to buy shares

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at tips from Warren Buffett for investing with high inflation and highlights some UK shares he might…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in the FTSE 100 today

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer had £10,000 and wanted to invest it in FTSE 100 shares, this is how he would go…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’m buying in May… and 1 that I’m avoiding at all costs

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for opportunities in travel stocks in May. He’s got an eye on a FTSE 100 stock,…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Barclays or Lloyds shares for 2022?

| Charlie Carman

So far this year, Barclays and Lloyds shares have trailed the FTSE 100. Which bank's share price offers the best…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is in pennies. Should I load up?

| Christopher Ruane

Could the Rolls-Royce share price be set for takeoff? Our writer thinks so and explains why he has been buying…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d generate a passive income for life, with £20 a week

| Alan Oscroft

How would I plan to generate steady passive income to help fund my retirement? I'd start small, and invest regularly…

Read more »

Private investor buying UK shares at home
Investing Articles

5 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares I’d buy in May

| Alan Oscroft

Starting in May, how would I go about building a portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend shares? I'd look for diversification…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

5.7% dividend yields! One of the best dividend stocks to buy

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best dividend stocks to buy for my portfolio. I think this big-yielding UK share could prove…

Read more »