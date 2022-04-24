Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £10,000 in the FTSE 100 today

How I’d invest £10,000 in the FTSE 100 today

If our writer had £10,000 and wanted to invest it in FTSE 100 shares, this is how he would go about it.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is an index of some of the largest companies in the UK. Some do business all over the globe, while others have a more local focus. By investing in them I can expose my portfolio to companies that can profit from proven business models and economies of scale.

If I had £10,000 to put into FTSE 100 companies right now, here is how I would go about it.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Growth or income

My first decision would be whether I wanted to target growth or income. The FTSE 100 contains both growth shares and income picks.

For example, FTSE 100 companies that I think have strong growth prospects include packaging supplier Bunzl and engineer Spirax-Sarco.

If my focus was on income, I could get a dividend of yield over 10% by buying Rio Tinto and Persimmon. Plenty of other shares in the index have dividend yields above the average for the FTSE 100 as a whole.

But if my focus was the FTSE 100, I would probably prioritise income over growth. I definitely do see growth stories in the FTSE 100, but when companies become very large, maintaining the same growth rates gets harder. So if I wanted to buy growth shares, I would focus more on smaller companies like those in the FTSE 250 and FTSE 350.

Look to the future

Whether I decided to focus on growth, income, or both, I would then think about what the future looks like. What are going to be the compelling investment themes of the coming years and decades? What sorts of companies are well-positioned to benefit from them commercially?

To get into the index, a company is judged on its past performance. That means that the index is essentially a reflection of past success, not necessarily what will happen in future. So I would pick an area I think will likely continue to see strong demand in future, like building materials. Then, I would see what if any companies appealed to me from that area. Building materials companies in the FTSE 100 include CRH and Howden Joinery.

Spread my investments

Of course, I might not pick the best companies within a particular investment theme. Indeed, I might not even pick the right theme. Maybe something I expect to do well in the future will end up going the other way.

That is why I would diversify across a range of shares and investment areas. Investing £10,000 would give me enough money to diversify. For example, I could put £1,000 into 10 different shares, or £2,000 into five companies.

When to invest in the FTSE 100

Is now the right time for me to buy FTSE 100 shares?

After all, over the past year the index is up 9%. That could mean that it is closer to getting overvalued. But it could also indicate an upward trend that is set to continue as post-pandemic earnings keep recovering.

The fact is, nobody knows what will happen next to the FTSE 100 or any of the shares in it. What I do know is that if I buy FTSE 100 companies with a strong business outlook trading at an attractive price, over time I hope their share prices will reflect their business performance. That is why I am hunting for the right FTSE 100 shares to add to my portfolio today.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl and Howden Joinery Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

With inflation at 6%, I’m using the Warren Buffett method to buy shares

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at tips from Warren Buffett for investing with high inflation and highlights some UK shares he might…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’m buying in May… and 1 that I’m avoiding at all costs

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for opportunities in travel stocks in May. He’s got an eye on a FTSE 100 stock,…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Barclays or Lloyds shares for 2022?

| Charlie Carman

So far this year, Barclays and Lloyds shares have trailed the FTSE 100. Which bank's share price offers the best…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is in pennies. Should I load up?

| Christopher Ruane

Could the Rolls-Royce share price be set for takeoff? Our writer thinks so and explains why he has been buying…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d generate a passive income for life, with £20 a week

| Alan Oscroft

How would I plan to generate steady passive income to help fund my retirement? I'd start small, and invest regularly…

Read more »

Private investor buying UK shares at home
Investing Articles

5 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares I’d buy in May

| Alan Oscroft

Starting in May, how would I go about building a portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend shares? I'd look for diversification…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Should I buy Netflix stock?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright analyses Netflix stock. The price has come down a lot recently. Is this an opportunity for our writer…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

5.7% dividend yields! One of the best dividend stocks to buy

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best dividend stocks to buy for my portfolio. I think this big-yielding UK share could prove…

Read more »