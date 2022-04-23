Home » Investing Articles » 3 things that could send the Rolls-Royce (RR) share price climbing

3 things that could send the Rolls-Royce (RR) share price climbing

The Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) share price has been going nowhere all year. These are the things I think could get it moving upwards in 2022.

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Cash flow needs to turn positive
  • I want to see disposals completed
  • Net debt needs to start falling

What might get the Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price climbing again? Generally it’s got to be a strengthening aviation recovery, a resumption of revenue and profits growth, and balance sheet improvements.

But today, I want to pick three specific items from the company’s 2021 results which I think could highlight the key improvements.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

It was great to see Rolls delivering an operating profit for the year. The underlying figure was only a modest £414m, but that was a big turnaround from 2020’s operating loss of £2bn. Earnings per share turned positive too, though only just.

Cash is king

But despite the profit, Rolls-Royce still suffered from significant cash outflow in 2021. We saw a big improvement from 2020’s £4.2bn. But the 2021 outflow of £1.4bn led to a further increase in debt.

Net debt at the end of 2021, excluding lease liabilities, stood at £5.2bn. That was a £1.6bn increase over 2020’s figure of £3.6bn.

Profit is good, but when it’s only on paper and doesn’t convert to cash, it can’t really be used to pay down debt. And getting that huge debt falling is, I think, key to any long-term gains for the Rolls-Royce share price.

At 2021 FY time, the company said it expects “to generate modestly positive free cash flow in 2022, seasonally weighted towards the second half of the year”. We might not see much progress in the first half, then.

Restructuring and disposals

Rolls-Royce reported restructuring run-rate savings of more than £1.3bn in 2021, which was ahead of schedule. Disposals were on-track too, and expected to deliver around £2bn. The company told us the disposal proceeds were to “be used to reduce net debt, in line with our ambition to return to an investment grade credit profile in the medium term”.

The largest disposal, of ITP Aero, is expected to complete in the first half of 2022. So with a bit of luck, we’ll see the results of that when first half figures are released. And we should hopefully see a worthwhile impact on net debt.

Rolls-Royce share price hampered by debt

Building up large amounts of debt was inevitable if Rolls-Royce wanted to survive the pandemic crunch. But as the company’s refinancing phase draws towards a close, I fear investors might start to overlook it. And I think that would be a big mistake.

I have wanted to buy Rolls-Royce for some time now, but the debt is the one thing that really holds me back. For me though, there isn’t any magic debt level that would ease my concerns sufficiently for me to invest.

No, it’s the direction the debt is moving that really matters. I want to see clear progress in reducing it, and a commitment by the company to keep on pushing it down.

If I see that during the year, I will really start to think the Rolls-Royce share price recovery could be on. And that’s when I will seriously consider buying.

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing Articles

These are the top trending stocks in the UK right now

| James J. McCombie

I take a look at the top trending stocks in the UK right now from two points of view: relative…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

3 things that could trigger a new stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

The UK stock market has been surprisingly resilient in the face of global economic turmoil. But could this period of…

Read more »

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 250 penny stock with a 7% dividend yield!

| Manika Premsingh

It is a good hedge in uncertain economic times too.

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

Here are two passive income stocks for a recession

| Renato Neves

The stock market has been scary in the last few months, that’s why I am making a plan to build…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for £400 monthly dividend income using the Warren Buffett method

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks applying some investing wisdom from Warren Buffett can help him boost his regular dividend income streams.

Read more »

A brochure showing some of Lloyds Banking Group's major brands
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price about to explode?

| Dylan Hood

Dylan Hood explains why he thinks the Lloyds share price is poised for growth in 2022.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing Articles

Is NatWest Group’s (LON:NWG) cheap share price worth the hassle?

| Royston Wild

The current NatWest share price means its dividend yield smashes the FTSE 100 average. Is now the time for me…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

3 high-yield dividend shares I’d buy in May for a 7% income

| Roland Head

With inflation surging, Roland Head highlights three 7%-yielding dividend shares he'd consider buying over the coming month.

Read more »